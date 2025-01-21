Christian call to action: Pray for President Trump

We must pray for President Donald Trump as he begins his second presidency.

Christians should pray for Trump not only because we are instructed to pray for our authorities but because praying for Trump is wise (Proverbs 21:1; Proverbs 28:2; Romans 13:1; Colossians 1:16-17; 1 Timothy 2:1-4). Praying for Trump is wise because he is responsible for leading our nation, and his leadership — whether good or bad — directly impacts us all.

The apostle Paul writes in 1 Timothy 2:1-4:

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people—for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.

Praying for our leaders is good for us and for them. But how exactly should we pray for Trump?

Here are some prompts:

Pray that God blesses and protects him, his family, and his staff.

Pray that God blesses and guides Trump's decision-making.

Pray that Trump and his entire administration do not rely on their own wisdom, but depend on God's.

Pray that Trump first and foremost seeks God's will.

We should pray that Trump, as the 47th president, is humble, grace-filled, a peacemaker, full of mercy, obedient to God, impartial and just, full of integrity, and courageous.

Pray that Trump is a faithful instrument that accomplishes God's will.

Pray for the salvation of those in Trump's administration.

A prayer for President Trump

O gracious heavenly Father, ruler of all, King of the universe,

Please pour out Your blessing on President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, their families, and the Trump administration. Guide and direct their leadership, granting them wisdom to lead our nation with humility, peace, grace, mercy, justice, and obedience to You.

We pray that Trump, Vance, and everyone in the government do not rely on their own wisdom but depend on Yours. Grant them, O Father, Your wisdom.

O merciful Father, we pray that You will guide their paths and that under President Trump and Vice President Vance, our nation will flourish and its people — Your people — will flourish.

We pray for peace in our nation and that all citizens would respect the authorities that You have established for a time such as this.

And O gracious Father, we pray that You would initiate a revival in this land, that under President Trump and Vice President Vance, Your church may do its holy work in peace and safety and that your announcement of good news — that through Jesus' death and resurrection, salvation is available to all souls — falls on fertile soil and Your harvest is bountiful.

We pray, O supreme ruler, that Your will is done in America and on earth as it is in heaven.

Now to you, O gracious Father, Whom we trust are able to accomplish more than we could ever ask or imagine, according to the power of Your Spirit that is at work within us, be glory in our nation, Your church, and in Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever! Amen.

A prayer from the Book of Common Prayer

O Lord our Governor, whose glory is in all the world: We commend this nation to thy merciful care, that, being guided by thy Providence, we may dwell secure in thy peace. Grant to the President of the United States, the Governor of this State (or Commonwealth), and to all in authority, wisdom and strength to know and to do thy will. Fill them with the love of truth and righteousness, and make them ever mindful of their calling to serve this people in thy fear; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Spirit, one God, world without end. Amen.