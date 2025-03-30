Counterfeit kingdom: 10 popular lies the world uses to replace Christ

The reign of Christ represents the ultimate standard of truth, justice, and righteousness.

However, throughout history, various ideologies, practices, and worldviews have emerged as counterfeits of His rule. These counterfeits often appear to address societal needs but ultimately deviate from biblical truth, undermining God’s design for humanity and creation.

Below are 10 prominent counterfeits of the reign of Christ, structured to highlight their biblical contradictions and societal implications.

1. Socialism as opposed to meritocracy based on sowing and reaping

The Bible affirms the principle of sowing and reaping, as outlined in Galatians 6:7: “A man reaps what he sows.”

This principle underpins a meritocratic system where individuals are rewarded for their labor, diligence, and stewardship. Socialism, by contrast, redistributes resources regardless of effort, undermining personal responsibility and the biblical work ethic. While Scripture calls for generosity and care for the poor, these are voluntary acts of worship, not enforced governmental mandates.

Socialism’s overreach becomes a counterfeit of Christ’s reign by placing the state, not God, as the provider and sustainer of life.

2. Binary image of God vs. gender fluidity

Genesis 1:27 states, “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”

This binary distinction reflects God’s image and is integral to humanity’s ability to exercise dominion over creation. The rise of gender fluidity undermines this divine design, reducing the image of God to a subjective construct. Transgender ideologies fail to fully express the complementary nature of male and female in reflecting God’s glory.

This counterfeit challenges the lordship of Christ, as it distorts the foundational aspect of humanity’s role as God’s image-bearers.

3. Man-centered tyranny vs. Christo-centric justice

Human history is rife with examples of man-centered tyranny, from the Roman emperors to modern authoritarian regimes.

These governments often exalt human leaders as ultimate authorities, disregarding God’s justice and righteousness. Psalm 72 provides a stark contrast, portraying the reign of Christ as a rule of justice for the poor, deliverance for the oppressed, and flourishing for all people.

Tyranny is a counterfeit to Christ’s reign because it subjugates people for selfish gain rather than uplifting them under God’s righteous rule.

4. Civic sovereignty vs. Christ-centered republican democracy

Since the days of Nimrod (Genesis 10:8-12), humankind has sought to centralize power in defiance of God’s laws.

The Tower of Babel is a clear example of civic sovereignty gone wrong. Modern forms of centralized national or global governance that contradict biblical values are counterfeits to Christ’s reign. A Christ-centered republic acknowledges God’s sovereignty, upholds justice, and limits human power, ensuring that no government becomes an idol that replaces God’s rule.

5. Human autonomy vs. the law of the Lord

The rejection of divine law in favor of human autonomy has led to chaos and moral decay.

Ecclesiastes 8:11 warns, “When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong.” Modern movements to decriminalize theft, drug possession, and other crimes reflect a rejection of law and order. This lawlessness is a counterfeit to the reign of Christ, whose law brings peace and order.

Without submission to God’s law, societies cannot flourish under His justice and righteousness.

6. Same-sex marriage vs. biblical marriage

The apostle Paul described marriage as a profound mystery that reflects Christ’s love for the church (Ephesians 5:31-32). Biblical marriage between one man and one woman points to this eternal reality. Same-sex marriage, as a counterfeit, distorts this divine institution, replacing God’s design with human preferences.

By undermining the covenantal nature of marriage, this counterfeit challenges the reign of Christ, who established marriage as a picture of His sacrificial love for humanity.

7. One-generation narcissism vs. multi-generational blessing

Western culture often prioritizes individual pleasure and comfort over the biblical mandate to raise godly offspring. This one-generation mindset results in declining birth rates and a loss of vision for the future.

Psalm 78:4-7 calls for parents to teach God’s ways to their children, ensuring a multi-generational blessing. Narcissistic individualism is a counterfeit to the reign of Christ, as it neglects the importance of generational faithfulness and the perpetuation of God’s covenant through families.

8. Workaholism vs. Sabbath-keeping

The French Revolution’s attempt to abolish the seven-day week in favor of a ten-day calendar exemplified humanity’s rebellion against God’s design. Sabbath-keeping is a sign of God’s covenant with His people, reminding us that He is the ultimate sovereign (Exodus 31:13). Workaholism, by contrast, places trust in human effort rather than God’s provision.

This counterfeit denies the reign of Christ by rejecting the rest and worship that acknowledge His Lordship over time and resources.

9. 'My body, my choice' vs. the sanctity of life

The mantra “my body, my choice” epitomizes the rejection of God’s authority over life.

Psalm 139:13-16 declares that God forms each person in the womb, and Jeremiah 1:5 affirms that He knows individuals even before birth. Abortion, as a counterfeit, denies the sanctity of life and challenges the reign of Christ, who is the Creator and sustainer of all life. This ideology exalts human autonomy over God’s sovereignty, leading to the devaluation of human life.

10. State rights over children vs. parental stewardship

Psalm 127:3 states, “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.”

God entrusts parents with the responsibility of raising and discipling their children according to His ways (Deuteronomy 6:6-9). The growing trend of state intervention in parental rights, from education to health care, is a counterfeit to Christ’s reign. When the state assumes the role of primary caregiver, it usurps the God-ordained authority of parents and undermines the biblical model of family stewardship.

Each of these 10 counterfeits reflects humanity’s rebellion against Christ’s reign and the divine order established in Scripture. While they promise progress or freedom, they ultimately lead to chaos, oppression, and brokenness.

As followers of Christ, we are called to discern these counterfeits and uphold His reign in every area of life. By aligning our lives with biblical truth, we bear witness to His kingdom’s justice, mercy, and righteousness, both now and in the age to come.

This article was originally published on Joseph Mattera's website.