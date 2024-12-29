Did Jesus really pray for Judas? 'The Chosen' faces backlash over 'super unbiblical' scene

Dallas Jenkins, creator of the hit TV show "The Chosen," is defending a scene from the show's upcoming new season.

The controversial and tense scene, from the unreleased season 5, depicts Jesus speaking with Judas before the betrayal.

In the scene, Jesus tells Judas that he has a "choice to make": "Who you belong to. Who has your heart?" Jesus then says, "I want it, and I've had it before. You followed me willingly." Judas responds by telling Jesus, "There is nothing more that I want than that," to which Jesus says, "Then I will pray for you."

The scene generated widespread backlash on social media with accusations that the scene is "super unbiblical."

As evidence, critics highlighted several passages from the Gospel of John:

"Then Jesus replied, 'Have I not chosen you, the Twelve? Yet one of you is a devil!' (He meant Judas, the son of Simon Iscariot, who, though one of the Twelve, was later to betray him.)" John 17:12: "None has been lost except the one doomed to destruction so that Scripture would be fulfilled."

Critics, therefore, suggest that Jesus never had Judas' heart and that Judas was never a true follower of Jesus because he was predetermined to be damned.

The problem with the scene, the critics argued, is that it implies Judas was once a follower of Jesus — thus suggesting that salvation can be lost — and that Jesus might pray that Judas would not betray Him, which Jesus did not do and which would run counter to God's redemptive plan. Critics also raised the point that the scene is not depicted in the Bible.

Earlier this month, Jenkins responded to the controversy in a new video, denying charges that his show is committing heresy.

"We are not implying that Jesus is going to pray that Judas will change his mind," he said. "Yes, Judas' betrayal is part of the Father's will. It is part of this crucifixion and ultimately salvation story. So Jesus did not say in the scene, 'I'll pray for you, Judas, that you'll change your mind from whatever you’re about to do.'"

Regarding Jesus' statement that he would pray for Judas, Jenkins pointed to Matthew 5:44 and Luke 6:27-28, teachings from Jesus in which He commands his followers to love and to pray for their enemies.

In the end, Jenkins explained the show believes Judas was, in fact, once a follower of Jesus — but not at the time of the betrayal, which Jenkins described as "God's will" — and believes Jesus prayed for His enemies, including Judas.

Whether or not one agrees with Jenkins, it's important not to misunderstand the Bible or "The Chosen." In this case, I think critics of the scene have partially misunderstood the purpose of both.

First, the Bible does not "tell history" in the same manner that modern people expect history to be told (i.e., surveillance-camera style).

While the Bible is true because it is God's infallible Word, each of the Gospel writers had a specific motive for writing his stories: They are showing that Jesus of Nazareth is, in fact, the long-awaited, promised Jewish Messiah. And importantly, the Gospel writers are posing the same question to you that Jesus asked his disciples: "Who do you say that I am?" (Matthew 16:13-16; Mark 8:27-29; Luke 9:18-20).

What the Gospel writers did not intend to do is to tell the story of Jesus in the same manner that we read history in modern textbooks.

We should, therefore, expect creative license in films and TV shows depicting biblical stories.

Yes, the controversial scene is not in the Bible. But most of Jesus' life — His every interaction, teaching, and dialogue — is not recorded in the Bible. This fact raises an important question: Is it fair or right to expect the Bible to tell the story of Jesus in a manner that God did not intend, i.e., with our modern suppositions and expectations of historical storytelling?

Second, given that a TV show like "The Chosen" must use creative license to actually develop a cohesive plot, we should ask: Is "The Chosen" being faithful to scripture?

While viewers of "The Chosen" and its critics disagree about the answer to the question, Jenkins has said repeatedly that he and his team are seeking to create a faithful portrayal of the biblical story.

In the first episode of the show, "The Chosen" informs viewers:

"The Chosen" is based on the true stories of the Gospels of Jesus Christ. Some locations and timelines have been combined or condensed. Backstories and some characters or dialogue have been added. However, all biblical and historical context and any artistic imagination are designed to support the truth and intention of the scriptures. Viewers are encouraged to read the Gospels.

The mission of "The Chosen," then, is clear: to create a faithful depiction of the life and ministry of Jesus and to lead viewers to the Bible and to God.

We can agree or disagree about the faithfulness of the added backstory and dialogue. But "The Chosen" has chosen a worthy mission, one that all Christians should pray God uses to bear fruit for His kingdom.