Vibe shift: Christians must seize this cultural moment

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration and string of political victories, there is renewed talk of a cultural “vibe shift,” particularly among younger generations.

A recent poll shows strong approval for the president among those under 30. Young men have moved steadily to the right over the last three elections. Interestingly, young women began to move to the right in the last election, though in smaller numbers for now. It’s becoming clear that many young people are dissatisfied with the progressive secularism that has held cultural power during their formative years.

They’re looking for something deeper and more stable to ground their lives in.

Young men, in particular, feel left behind. They witness economic woes, social isolation, and a culture that ridicules traditional masculinity. In the midst of this, prominent media outlets and academic institutions often treat them as if they’re the problem instead of potential future leaders. Tired of being ignored or vilified, these young men are looking for voices that address their challenges head-on and with moral clarity. This quest has led them to voices that champion traditional values, personal responsibility, and constructive notions of masculinity.

The question for Christians is: Will the church show up to this moment?

If we fail to recognize this moment, if we remain silent or squeamish about controversial topics, we’ll miss the opportunity to shape an entire generation that is actively seeking an alternative to the empty promises and confused ideologies they see around them.

The church must seize this cultural moment and boldly speak up in the public square. This means addressing issues the church has dodged in recent years because those are the issues the younger generation, as it tends rightward, cares about.

An overdue conversation on mass immigration

One glaring issue that has negatively affected young men is mass immigration.

Over the last few decades, mass immigration — both legal and illegal — has brought tens of millions of people into the country. This influx has contributed to inflated housing prices, stretched government resources, and wage suppression. These problems disproportionately affect younger people trying to find stable footing in their careers and personal lives. Many men in their mid-20s and 30s feel locked out of the housing market and undercut at work.

For years, much of the evangelical world has been slow to address these complexities. In fact, it has recently been revealed that prominent evangelical organizations received government funding to participate in immigration work. Many evangelical organizations have worked to encourage passive acceptance of mass migration. The phrase, “The nations are coming to us,” became a kind of slogan, implying that any Christian who opposed or questioned mass immigration was hindering the mission field.

To be clear, we are called to show mercy to strangers and foreigners (Leviticus 19:34), but acts of mercy do not conflict with the reality that nations need borders and controlled immigration. Well-intentioned compassion can become shortsighted if it ignores real harms — especially harms that fall on people least able to bear them, like young families.

We must win young men, and we must help young men win.

If our default has been to dismiss the economic and social downsides of mass immigration, we have unintentionally contributed to the frustration many young people feel.

Now is the time for pastors and church leaders in America to speak about the harms that mass immigration causes in our society. Silence speaks volumes. If you want to reach young men and young families, they are looking to see whether you are for them — not the injustices of mass immigration.

The cultural “vibe shift” is an opportunity to speak to this issue but only if we seize it.

DEI and discrimination

Young men are also grappling with the impacts of "diversity, equity, and inclusion" in their workplaces, schools, and other public institutions.

I meet weekly with men ages 25 to 40, and it’s becoming more difficult to find someone without a story about how DEI programs have impacted them negatively. Several have been passed over for promotions, some have been told outright they don’t “check the right boxes,” and others are just living with a low-level sense of bitterness because they witness the practical unfairness of DEI policies. Teens are noticing this, too, worrying about future college or job prospects in an environment that might discriminate against them.

A culture that punishes young men simply for their gender or the color of their skin is not only unjust, it is alienating the very people we hope to encourage toward responsible manhood.

If the church tiptoes around this reality — afraid to address an obvious point of frustration — young men will ask themselves if we really have their backs. Worse, if the church fails to speak about these very real issues, young men will seek out non-Christian voices who will.

Fortunately, DEI appears to be in retreat, bolstered by executive orders that President Trump issued on day one of his administration.

Now, pastors must speak up where appropriate. Affirm the injustice that has been done, and let young men know that we are for them and will support them. This is an opportunity to be seized, and it is the right thing to do.

Speaking truth in the midst of opportunity

Yes, there’s a noticeable cultural shift happening. The question is whether the church will capitalize on it and offer robust answers grounded in biblical morality.

If we’re too timid to address topics like immigration or DEI, we’re ceding these conversations to secular commentators who might agree with right-wing values but lack the redemptive hope of Christ.

None of this is to suggest the church should disingenuously chase right-wing talking points as some new seeker-sensitive approach to attracting young men. The church has the responsibility to speak the truth boldly regardless of cultural winds. That said, when the culture is trending toward values that scripture supports, we should not hesitate to speak affirmatively to those needs.

Many evangelicals have been told for decades that being polite and inoffensive was the best way to earn a hearing in a skeptical culture. Not only was this faithless, but it was never a good strategy. All it produced was a watered-down message that didn’t resonate with real-life struggles.

The younger generation sees through superficial niceness. People are craving authenticity and practical wisdom, even if it ruffles some feathers.

A future for young men in the church

Ultimately, we need to convey that young men have a future in the church. They’re welcome. They’re not villains. They’re not toxic simply for existing.

The church is a place where young families can lay down roots, build businesses, and lead communities with integrity. They need to hear that God has a plan for their lives that includes responsibility, fortitude, and flourishing. We must win young men, and we must help young men win.

Our task is to provide a deeper worldview and eternal perspective that politics alone cannot offer. If we remain silent about how Christian morality speaks to issues of the day, we shouldn’t expect this rightward cultural shift to overflow into our congregations. People will simply flock to voices that may share some conservative stances but lack the life-changing power of the gospel.

Yes, the vibe shift is real, and this is our opportunity. We should embrace this moment with conviction.

Let’s step into the public square with confidence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the truth of scripture. By doing so, we can seize this cultural moment and offer genuine hope to a generation looking for answers.