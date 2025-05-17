2026 Genesis GV70: Is today's best SUV made in America?

The Audi Q5 and BMW X3 better watch their mirrors — when it comes to compact luxury SUVs, the competition is closer than it appears.

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a compact luxury SUV that blends style, performance, and value, making it a formidable contender against the BMW X3 and other rivals like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

After spending time with the GV70, I’m convinced it’s one of the best options in its class. To avoid tariffs, Genesis parent company Hyundai will build the GV70 in the USA.

Watch me put the GV70 through its paces below:

Athletic elegance

The GV70’s exterior embraces the Genesis philosophy of “athletic elegance," featuring redesigned bumpers, a dual-weave mesh grille, and striking full LED quad lamps.

Sport trims add black accents, a rear spoiler, and optional 21-inch alloy wheels for a bold, dynamic look, while new exterior colors like Ceres Blue enhance its curb appeal.

Inside, the cabin is a masterpiece, with Nappa leather in four color options, including the stunning Ultramarine Blue with orange stitching.

A single 27-inch OLED display integrates the digital cluster and infotainment, offering seamless access to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bang & Olufsen 16-speaker audio system. Features like a digital key, wireless charging, and enhanced voice recognition elevate the tech experience.

G-force

Under the hood, the GV70 offers two engines. The standard 2.5L turbo four-cylinder delivers 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque, achieving 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds with 22/28 MPG city/highway.

The test model I drove sported the twin-turbo 3.5L V6, which pumps out 375 hp and 391 lb-ft for a 0-60 sprint of just 4.6 seconds. Paired with an 8-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive, the V6 adds a Sport Plus mode and adaptive suspension with Road Preview suspension for a responsive, comfortable ride.

There are new drive modes, including terrain mode for snow, mud, or sand, and it can be personalized as well.

Safety and value

Safety is a strong suit, with a standard suite including forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, and blind-spot cameras. Upgraded features like hands-on detection and improved remote smart parking assist with diagonal parking capability add confidence.

The GV70 seats five comfortably, with heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and optional massaging seats on top trims. Cargo space is generous at 28.9 cubic feet, expanding to 56.9 with the 60/40 rear seats folded.

Priced from $47,985 to $70,095, the GV70 undercuts competitors while offering class-leading luxury. The 10-year/100,000-mile power train warranty and three years of free maintenance sweeten the deal. Drawbacks? The wiper blade design could improve, and more small-item storage would be nice.

Verdict: The 2026 Genesis GV70 combines high-end features, exhilarating performance, and unbeatable value. Compared to the BMW X3, it offers a more luxurious interior and better pricing, making it a top pick for luxury SUV buyers.