A New Year's resolution for every American man: Learn to fight

The New Year is here, a time for people to make vague resolutions about being better, healthier, and more respectable. Yet few follow through because these goals lack clarity and purpose.

For the men reading this, let me suggest something tangible, transformative, and essential: Learn to fight.

Not because it’s trendy or because you’re gearing up for a postapocalyptic scenario (though that’s not entirely out of the question). It’s because fighting is one of the few skills that strengthens both mind and body while reconnecting you with the essence of being a man.

A sorry state

American men today are in crisis — statistically, socially, and spiritually. They are 3.6 times more likely to die by suicide than women, with nearly a third of men under 30 having no long-term partner or relationship. Many feel lost and alienated, unsure of their role in a world that increasingly sidelines traditional masculinity.

Adding to this crisis, physical fitness has plummeted. Obesity rates among men are soaring. Forget about throwing a punch — many can barely bend over to tie their laces without throwing up. This physical decline mirrors the emotional and social malaise, leaving countless men feeling powerless and disconnected from their own bodies.

The traits that once defined manhood — resilience, physical strength, and the ability to protect — have faded into the background. This disconnect has resulted in a generation of men who feel adrift, living lives devoid of purpose.

If our forefathers could see us now, they’d be horrified — perhaps even repulsed. The men who built civilizations with their hands, defended their communities, and carried themselves with pride would struggle to recognize the soft, aimless slobs that many have become today.

Why fight?

Historically, fighting was integral to being a man — not just for survival but as a core part of identity. It symbolized strength, courage, and the ability to protect and provide. Kings didn’t simply inherit their crowns; they earned them on the battlefield, leading their warriors and defending their realms.

To rule was to fight, to endure, and to stand tall in the face of danger. The Greeks understood this better than most, immortalizing combat in the Olympic Games with wrestling, boxing, and pankration — a brutal mix of wrestling and striking. These sports weren’t just entertainment; they were sacred, embodying the ideal of physical and mental excellence. In short, they separated the men from the boys.

Even Aeschylus, one of the greatest tragedians in history, was more celebrated in his lifetime for his valor as a soldier than for his literary masterpieces. To the Greeks, martial prowess was a defining virtue. It spoke to discipline, honor, and the ability to confront adversity with both strength and grace.

In today’s world, the need for these skills has been buried under Netflix queues, Uber Eats orders, and endless scrolling. The warriors of today aren’t found on battlefields; they’re keyboard crusaders, firing off Twitter tirades, wearing nothing but a scowl (or a smirk) and a pair of sweatpants.

Yet behind the online bravado lies a glaring void — a lack of real-world readiness. The ability to defend yourself, your loved ones, or even a stranger on the subway equips you to face life’s challenges with clarity and grit.

Learning to fight isn’t about chasing conflict; it’s about being ready for the battles life will inevitably throw at you. Because life, for all its beauty, is also a relentless war of attrition — chipping away at your friends, family, and freedoms one small piece at a time.

What fighting taught me

I speak from experience. Growing up in Ireland, I was all talk and no action — a sharp tongue but very little ability to back it up. After a string of schoolyard beatings, my father enrolled me in boxing lessons.

At first, I resisted. After all, who wants to endure bloody noses, black eyes, and aching muscles? But over time, the training reshaped me. I didn’t just grow stronger physically; I became more confident. Fighting taught me control and gave me a sense of self-worth I hadn’t known before.

But boxing was just the beginning. Years later, I traveled to Thailand to train in Muay Thai, the “Art of Eight Limbs.” Unlike boxing, which relies on fists, Muay Thai turns your entire body into a weapon. Elbows, knees, shins, and fists all come into play.

Originating as a battlefield technique, Muay Thai evolved into a sport deeply rooted in respect and ritual. Fighters begin their training young, often as boys, and learn to honor their coaches, their opponents, and the history of the art. They begin as students, then rise to become masters.

Raise your fists

But as I have discussed before, you don’t need to travel halfway across the world to find your strength. America is full of boxing gyms, MMA schools, and self-defense classes. The problem isn’t access — it’s a lack of drive and ambition. It’s laziness, fueled by too much comfort and too little challenge.

So, gentlemen, let 2025 be the year you break free from the confines of your comfort zone and dare to reclaim your manhood. Train. Fight. Raise those fists and awaken the warrior within.