Everyone’s heard of Georgia peaches, but what if I told you they weren’t actually the best?

I grew up in Florence, South Carolina. There everyone knows that, come peach season, the ones you really want are about a 45-minute drive away.

Family-owned and operated since 1916, McLeod Farms in McBee (pronounced “mack-bee”), South Carolina, has quietly won the devotion of Southerners over the last hundred years. “Georgia peach,” for everyone who has ever compared, is a better exaltation of the women of Georgia than the produce. I mean no offense. Blueberries are a different story.

McLeod Farms specialize in year-round produce, row crops, gift baskets, jarred products, homemade bakery items, and family fun. Locals bring kids yearly to pick strawberries and pumpkins. The farm practices small-scale sustainable agriculture and ships products like pickled okra, peach BBQ sauce, and jarred peaches locally and nationally. Check it out here .

To continue my summer entertaining series, I want to share this recipe for peach tart with goat cheese and basil, which is so easy to put together and plate for parties. It includes three of my favorite elements: fruit, cheese, and herb, and pairs so nicely with a cold prosecco.

INGREDIENTS

2 peaches, sliced ¼ inch thick





1 ½ tbs. honey





1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes





1 pinch of flaky salt





1 sheet puff pastry, thawed in the fridge overnight or at room temp for 30 minutes





4 oz. goat cheese





1 bunch basil, fresh



INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.



Cut peaches into ¼-inch-thick slices.

In a large bowl, toss peaches with honey and red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt.

Cut your pastry sheet into six even squares.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and arrange the squares so they are evenly spaced.

Using a fork, prick across the center of the pastry (everywhere the toppings will be).

Press a tablespoon of goat cheese in the center of each square and spread evenly, leaving a border around the edges.

Generously top with peach slices. Make sure to save the juices at the bottom of the bowl and set aside.