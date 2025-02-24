'If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f**king neck': Alec Baldwin threatens Trump impersonator who called him a murderer

Actor Alec Baldwin threatened a comedian on the streets of New York City after the comedian said Baldwin "murder[ed] a woman."

Baldwin was putting luggage into the back of an SUV when he was confronted by Jason Scoop, a comedian known for an impersonation of President Donald Trump.

Scoop approached Baldwin — while in full Trump costume — and began asking him if he'd like a presidential pardon.

"Alec, it's your favorite president. ... Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon because I wanna be friends. Right? I wanna be friends. I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring. Kiss the ring, Alec. Kiss the big, beautiful ring. Come on, Alec," the comedian taunted.

Scoop was referring to Baldwin having faced charges over the Oct. 2021 shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" that took the life of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Charges against Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter were eventually dropped.

'You realize my kids live in this building, right?'

"Well, Alec, if you don't want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood ... you can call it first-degree. You can call it whatever you want, but it was not good," the comedian continued in Trump's voice.

At that point Baldwin approached the comedian and seemed to put his hand on his shoulder.

"Now let me ask you a question. No. No. Look at me," Baldwin asserted. "You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building, right?" the actor explained.

"We love the children. We're doing great deals for the children," the comedian sarcastically replied.

Baldwin then escalated his tone.

"If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f***ing neck in half and break your f***ing neck right over here. You know that, don't you?" he asked.

The heated exchange even got a response out of X owner Elon Musk, who simply replied, "wow."

Wow

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

In addition to saying Baldwin was "weak because he murdered a woman," Scoop made fun of the fact that Kamala Harris lost the presidential election, in reference to Baldwin endorsing Harris in early November 2024.

"We're back in office. You lost. Kamala lost. She's somewhere getting intoxicated. Look at that suitcase. Unbelievable," Scoop joked.

Scoop has enjoyed success from his impressions of celebrities including Trump, Chris Rock, and even comedian Katt Williams. He also routinely makes appearances as Trump at protests and when confronting some of the president's biggest critics, which recently included Robert De Niro, who ignored his critiques.

