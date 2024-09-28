Biden's EV mandate hits roadblock

The electric vehicle mandate may be running out of juice.

On September 20, House Democrats and Republicans joined forces to overturn a Biden administration rule setting tougher emissions standards for car manufacturers starting in 2027.

'The federal government has no authority and no right to mandate what type of car or truck Americans can purchase for their everyday lives.'

Although the rule does not explicitly impose an electric vehicle mandate, it is expected to force manufacturers to electrify their fleets in order to comply.

The joint resolution nullifying the rule passed in a 215-191 vote.

Breaking ranks

Eight Democrats — Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Texas, Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, and Mary Sattler Peltola of Alaska — broke ranks to vote for the resolution.

One Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzgerald of Pennsylvania, voted against the measure.

Ahead of the vote, the White House announced its opposition to the resolution, contending that it would prompt uncertainty in the U.S. auto market and supply chains and cede the electric vehicle and battery markets to China.

The Biden administration policy statement said: “Passage of H.J. Res. 136 would also artificially constrain consumer vehicle choice, weaken U.S. manufacturing and energy security, and harm public health.”

The House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition echoed the administration’s view.

The new standards, the group said, are both “reasonable” and “widely supported across the board by everyone from vehicle manufacturers to union workers.”

The American Energy Alliance, on the other hand, celebrated the vote against these standards as a victory for consumers.

Freedom of choice

“Americans deserve the freedom of choice to make their own informed decisions about their transportation options. I commend the House on their passage of this resolution today and look forward to seeing it on the Senate calendar soon,” AEA President Thomas Pyle said in a statement.

The measure will now head to the Senate for a vote.

Democrats control the upper chamber by a razor-thin majority (51-49) thanks to several independent members who choose to caucus with the party.

Manchin pumps brakes

One of those members, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia (I), has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s energy policies — particularly on electric vehicles. In a statement, he said:

The federal government has no authority and no right to mandate what type of car or truck Americans can purchase for their everyday lives. ... This reckless and ill-informed rule will impose what is effectively an EV mandate without ensuring the security of our supply chains from nations like China and without a realistic transition plan that addresses our domestic infrastructure needs.

Manchin is expected to be a key swing vote for Republicans in ensuring their resolution passes.

President Joe Biden, however, has promised to veto the measure if it makes it to his desk.