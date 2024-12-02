Bill Maher exposes Jane Fonda's ignorance about extremist left-wing policies

Liberal host Bill Maher had far-left celebrity Jane Fonda on his show and spent much of his time explaining to her the existence of far-left policies that had pushed so many Americans to vote for Republicans.

Fonda blamed criticism of the far left on people like Maher but then appeared completely ignorant of the reasons for the criticism. Maher offered her some examples in the contentious interview.

'That shows where your politics are. That's not where mine are.'

"The NAACP last year issued a travel advisory," Maher explained. "You know where they issued a travel advisory for black people not to go? Florida. Every day there's stories like that, where that just makes people roll their eyes and go, 'Are you people nuts?' Even if they don't matter that much, I don't think one person listened to this and thought, 'I can't go to Florida.' But they just suggest something to the average person."

He went on to offer another example of transgender activists demanding that all of society affirm that men can get pregnant.

"Do you really think men can get pregnant? You know, that kind of stuff. I understand that a trans [man] can get pregnant. That's different from a man getting pregnant," he continued. "And the way they insist on blurring that line, as if that's some sort of reasonable social cause, as opposed to just being for having full rights, respect, and protection for trans people. We get that!"

"So I've never heard about men getting pregnant. I've never heard about this argument. It must be some part of what you call the 'far left' that is so minuscule that I —" Fonda interjected.

"No, Jane, it's not minuscule, and I'm sorry, you can't throw this back on us," he interrupted.

Maher also had to explain why many consider California over-regulated. He gave her an example from his own home, where he said that he was required to have three separate inspections when he tried to change his garage door.

"You've never heard that California is over-taxed and over-regulated? That we are a one-party state where there's no checks on that sort of extreme leftism?" Maher asked her.

"I don't for a minute consider California a state that is extreme leftist," she scoffed. "Not at all. Not in any way."

"Well, that shows where your politics are," he said. "That's not where mine are."

Fonda is famous for infuriating patriotic Americans when she posed with communist forces during the war in Vietnam in opposition to the U.S. military operation. She has since admitted that it was a mistake to do so but has continued supporting far-left causes and policies.

The entire interview can be viewed on the YouTube channel for the Maher show.

