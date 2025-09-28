Bond is back — and still a bloke

Could be some awkward times in Hollywood moving forward.

We recently saw nearly 4,000 Hollywood stars sign an open letter pledging to boycott Israeli-based film groups and productions. The who’s who of Hollywood included Emma Stone, Javier Bardem, Joaquin Phoenix, and many more.

Emma Watson became a star for one reason and one reason only — JK Rowling.

Now, roughly 1,200 actors are firing back.

A group including Debra Messing, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Gene Simmons, and Howie Mandel signed a dueling open letter attacking that cultural boycott.

“We know the power of film. We know the power of story. That is why we cannot stay silent when a story is turned into a weapon, when lies are dressed up as justice, and when artists are misled into amplifying anti-Semitic propaganda.”

Imagine if some of these warring factions meet on a film or TV set moving forward. Yikes ...

Sorry not sorry

Jimmy Kimmel is back after falsely claiming MAGA killed conservative icon Charlie Kirk. You'd think with all that "free speech" he's once again enjoying, he could've spared a few words for a sincere apology.

After all, Kimmel didn't like it when Aaron Rodgers falsely alleged that he might be on a certain pedophile's list.

In fact, as Megyn Kelly points out, Kimmel lectured the NFL star on his manners for never saying he was sorry.

“And when I do get something wrong, which happens on rare occasions, you know what I do? I apologize for it. Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do, which is what a decent person would do.”

Good advice all around. We're waiting, Mr. Kimmel.

RELATED: Mission: Impossible (to sit through); Final Dud-stination; RIP Joe Don Baker

Mike Malloy/Damon Packard/Cinerama/Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Moranis plays 'Balls'

You can’t keep a good Dark Helmet down.

Rick Moranis, the Canadian comic who brought the Darth Vader-esque villain to life in 1987’s “Spaceballs,” is ending his semi-retirement.

He’ll play Dark Helmet once more for the “Spaceballs” sequel, set for a 2027 release. The studio behind the film sent out a black-and-white cast photo, not unlike the still that triggered the media machine behind 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

This time, the photo features returning franchise stars like Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and, of course, Moranis.

The busy actor took a knee on his Hollywood career following the death of his wife, Ann Belsky, from breast cancer. Being a dad took top priority, and he mostly left Hollywood behind. He’s done a modest amount of acting work since then, including voice-over appearances. The “Spaceballs” sequel will be his biggest gig in years.

Let’s hope the comedy sequel is more “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and less “Caddyshack II” ...

He's a man, man!

Media outlets have spent years telling us who the next 007 will be. It was never based on, you know, actual facts, just rumors, wish-casting, and clickbait.

That’s journalism in 2025! (Hard news coverage is no better.)

Now, we’re getting our first real information about the next James Bond. It’s ... no one you’ve ever heard of. Ta-dah!

Director Denis Villeneuve and his team crave a “fresh face,” AKA an unknown star, to step into the iconic role. That’s the best news out of 007-ville in some time. The only other clues? The next Bond will be male and British.

Dylan Mulvaney need not apply.

Millions of woke voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced ...

JK ok with Emma

Don’t call it a comeback. Maybe just a backpedal.

Emma Watson became a star for one reason and one reason only — J.K. Rowling. The British author wrote the “Harry Potter” books, and Watson snagged the role of Hermione for the movie adaptation back in 2001.

It’s that simple.

Yet, when Rowling dared to disagree with the actor on some trans-related issues, Watson indirectly scorched her views on social media. So did some of her “Harry Potter” cast mates.

That was then — 2020 — when the woke mind virus rampaged Hollywood and elsewhere. Post a black square for BLM ... or else.

Now, Watson is singing a more sympathetic tune.

I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have means that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. ... It’s my deepest wish that people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.

With age comes wisdom. It’s also safer to praise Rowling today following woke’s significant decline and the author’s refusal to bow to the cancel culture mob.

That’s courage, Hollywood-style.