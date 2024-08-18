Can America survive its ‘Jezebelification’?

We, the human race, currently reside in a post-monarchy and increasingly post-nation-state world.

One could say that all those living in the West, and soon enough the rest of the world, in the year of our Lord 2024 are essentially transnational nomads — physically, digitally, and spiritually.

Everything that makes the world economy run — oil pipelines, shipping lanes, computer networks, trade agreements — exists to serve the Jezebel spirit with ruthless efficiency.

We are all splintered off into our own little worlds. No one keeps the same job, the same house, the same friends, the same spouse, or even the same kids for too long. Everything and everyone is temporal, transient, commodified.

Now why is that? Short answer: globalization

Defining the terms

OK, so what's globalization?

The Oxford Dictionary defines globalization as “the increasing integration of economies around the world, particularly through the movement of goods, services, and capital across borders. The term sometimes also refers to the movement of people (labor) and knowledge (technology) across international borders.”

But you know, technical terms and their definitions don't really give the average Joe any real understanding about the world around us.

What is globalization, really? What is its essence? What drives men to build systems that move money, resources, and (don't forget) migrants to different parts of the world?

Well, I have a mental model for you to internalize.

Babylon and Jezebel

In order to understand "globalization," you need to understand two prerequisite, biblically based terms. We need to start referring to globalization by two other sub-categories: Babylonification and Jezebelification. Let's break it down.

Babylonification specifically refers to the mass deracination and migration of large groups of people into big melting-pot societies, much like the major cities of the U.S. and the rest of the West today and much like the original Tower of Babel described in the Bible (Genesis 11:1-9).

The lens that the Babylonification model provides us allows us to see Western culture for what it truly is: a concrete jungle of a cesspit that merely maintains the façade and appearance of a civilized and functioning society.

Babylon (aka the establishment regime) functions to procure peoples and cultures from different locations all over the world and stick them into a centralized metropolitan district in order to perform low-wage labor, live in shoebox housing, eat soy slop, and turn a once ethnically homogenous neighborhood into a multicultural bazaar.

All the decision-making on policy comes from a centralized bureaucratic authority rather than the local community.

The Babylon system does not care for the cultures, histories, and subsequent cultural and historical differences of the peoples it procures and the natives it governs. It only cares for maximal economic output.

Therefore, Babylonification aims to strip all cultures, languages, and histories and distill them into one culture, one language, and one history in order to breed a compliant laborer population. The commodification of the labor class and the dissolution of the nations exist only to serve the desires of the ruling class.

Now, why does Babylonification exist? This leads us into a discussion about Jezebelification.

‘The great prostitute’

Jezebelification can be described as the engine of Babylonification, the underlying motive of the agents who run Babylon. Whereas Babylonification is the corporeal shell, Jezebelification is the heart that pumps its blood.

It is the reason why the world has become more and more globalized. As we see in Revelation 17:1-2:

“Come, I will show you the judgment of the great prostitute who is seated on many waters, with whom the kings of the earth have committed sexual immorality, and with the wine of whose sexual immorality the dwellers on earth have become drunk.”

And again in Revelation 18:11-13:

"And the merchants of the earth weep and mourn for her, since no one buys their cargo anymore, cargo of gold, silver, jewels, pearls, fine linen, purple cloth, silk, scarlet cloth, all kinds of scented wood, all kinds of articles of ivory, all kinds of articles of costly wood, bronze, iron and marble, cinnamon, spice, incense, myrrh, frankincense, wine, oil, fine flour, wheat, cattle and sheep, horses and chariots, and slaves, that is, human souls."

The kings and merchants are a reference to the leaders of business and government of the world, who are motivated solely by power, greed, and sexual satisfaction. They seek only to satisfy their carnal desire, which is an appetite that can never be quenched.

They want to serve the Jezebel spirit that inhabits them.

So what do they do?

Sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll

They get rich by making products and services that satisfy their unquenchable erotic Jezebel spirit. They create makeup, lingerie, fast food, social media, and (of course) sex trafficking networks — anything and everything that instantly gratifies the whims of the Jezebel.

And as globalization grows and becomes more integrated, so does the power of Babylonification, as the unquenching lust of the Jezebel spirit craves ever more immediate gratification.

Everything that makes the world economy run — oil pipelines, shipping lanes, computer networks, trade agreements — exists to serve the Jezebel spirit with ruthless efficiency.

Having the entire world’s infrastructure dependent upon the desires of the Jezebel spirit also means that any enterprise not dedicated to serving that spirit will fail.

In a highly globalized world, no company can be self-sufficient, as all the pieces in the network depend on each other like links in a chain.

Any company refusing to accept its role as cog in the greater Babylonian machine will soon find itself cut off from the services it needs to sustain itself. Social media and payment processing are but two prominent examples.

Sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll? Now that these commodities drive our entire market economy, we can see the old Boomer rallying cry for what it really was: a sales pitch. And in this post-Jezebelification world, it’s an offer we can’t refuse.