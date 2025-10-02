‘Classic display of punishment’: Canada targets family ostrich farm for destruction

On Monday, Sept. 23, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police invaded and occupied Universal Ostrich Farms near Vernon, British Columbia.

They haven’t left. Hundreds of federal police and CFIA inspectors remain on-site, many now in hazmat suits they only donned after questions were raised about why, if the birds were truly a health threat, they had originally worn only uniforms without masks.

Pasitney and her mother were arrested that same day on charges of 'animal cruelty.' Their alleged crime was trying to feed their birds.

Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski own the farm, which is managed by Espersen’s daughter, Katie Pasitney. Since an alleged H1N1 avian flu outbreak on Dec. 19, 2024, Pasitney has become the farm’s public voice. Although the ostriches have remained healthy for more than 250 days, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government still insists that all 399 birds must be destroyed.

Even interventions from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz have not persuaded Ottawa to reconsider.

'Animal cruelty'?

What frustrates Pasitney most is that the CFIA refuses to test the birds — or even allow the farmers to do so. Under quarantine orders, testing a single ostrich could result in a $200,000 fine and six months in jail per bird.

After losing in the Federal Court of Appeal, the farm won a temporary reprieve last Wednesday when the Supreme Court of Canada granted an interim stay of execution while it decides whether to hear the case.

But the ordeal has only worsened. Pasitney and her mother were arrested that same day on charges of “animal cruelty.” Their alleged crime was trying to feed their birds. The Supreme Court ruling requires the CFIA to remain on the farm, now responsible for providing the ostriches with food and water. “It’s like putting the foxes in charge of the henhouse,” Pasitney told Align.

‘A classic display of punishment’

Exhausted after two nights without sleep — due to RCMP patrols circling the property with headlights flooding her home — Pasitney spoke to this reporter.

What you're seeing here is a classic display of punishment. This is not justice. This is punishment for standing up for what’s right. It started as a request for collaboration — we explained that we know our animals and that they’re healthy. All we asked was to test them without facing six months in jail and $200,000 fines. Instead, the government is spending millions in taxpayer dollars to persecute humble farmers who love their animals.

Pasitney said political support has been slow. While some Conservative MPs have spoken out, party leader Pierre Poilievre — who narrowly lost the last federal election — has remained silent.

“Where are our leaders?” she asked. “When 40 police cars came down the highway at dawn, we knew it might be the last time we stood on our own property with our animals.”

Escalating intimidation

Pasitney recounted how she and her mother endured arrest, while hay bales were mysteriously set on fire and RCMP helicopters and drones harassed their livestock.

That should never happen to anybody, especially when you have healthy animals. The world is screaming for them to be saved. … Instead, our taxpayer dollars are being used to take down law-abiding farmers while real criminals — rapists, murderers, pedophiles — roam free.