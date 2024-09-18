Classy Kimmel yuks it up at another attempted Trump shooting

Bless Jimmy Kimmel’s heart.

The far-left comedian took the summer off but is back to his angry ways over at ABC. He greeted the news of the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump exactly as one would expect.

No sympathy. No laughs. Just victim-blaming.

“You are nothing if not a calming influence. … This is a man who, for the past week, has been spreading a complete lie that he knows is a lie, saying Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.”

It’s a mystery that late-night TV will be joining VHS tapes and pagers on the scrap heap of history. Call in Columbo!

Disney's 'gay explosion'

Team Disney can’t get its messaging straight. No pun intended.

A new report says the Mouse House dialed back on its “not-so-secret” gay agenda with “Inside Out 2." CEO Bob Iger previously insisted that the company is trying to “quiet the noise” on the culture war front.

The strategy seems to have paid off: The sequel is Pixar's biggest hit ever, the biggest hit of the year, and the top-grossing animated film of all time.

Yet Disney+ continues to pump out gay messaging in its original shows. And the casts can’t stop crowing about it.

The latest example? “Agatha All Along,” the new MCU series starring Kathryn Hahn as the title character. The show’s stars simultaneously worked the red-carpet premiere and pushed the show’s gay bona fides.

Co-star Aubrey Plaza of “Parks and Recreation” fame teased the series as ending with a “gay explosion.”

What was the confetti budget on the series?

There’s nothing wrong with gay characters being a part of this or any other program. The incessant woke messaging toward that end is alienating some fans and putting the emphasis where it doesn’t belong. Unless “Agatha” is “Acolyte”-level bad…

Jane's infliction

The fightin’ Oasis brothers have some company.

Jane’s Addiction's reunion tour is over following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro during a recent concert. Farrell punched Navarro, and the resulting melee convinced the band to take a knee for now.

The rockers seemed to have mellowed with age. Farrell apologized to fans and his fellow band members, while Navarro took the high road in his response.

“Our concern for [Farrell’s] personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

Between this and rocker Dave Grohl confessing to fathering a child out of wedlock, it feels like the 1970s all over again. Can someone please trash a hotel room … stat?

Scary movie

Vampires famously loathe garlic. Film critics recoil at the sight of Matt Walsh’s manly beard. Most critics ignored his 2022 film “What Is a Woman?” They’re similarly afraid of his follow-up film.

It’s just a movie. Nothing to be frightened of.

“Am I Racist?” scored an impressive $4.5 million over the weekend, making it the year’s most popular documentary. The Daily Wire production puts the spotlight on DEI experts, captured in “Borat”-style interviews.

No mainstream movie critic has taken a whack at the film. New York Times? The Washington Post? CNN? Nuthin’.

Meanwhile, indie film reviewers like Chris Gore over at Film Threat are scooping up all the clicks on their respective platforms. Clicks may be the coin of the internet realm, but critics would rather see their traffic sink than tell readers about a DEI expose…

Pharrell endorses...shutting up

Democratic operatives openly pined for a Taylor Swift endorsement earlier this year. If anyone could drag Weekend at Biden’s over the finish line, it’s Tay Tay, they reasoned. You can’t blame them.

Swift stayed silent before finally giving Biden’s replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, her official cat lady endorsement last week. Yet some polls suggest the Swift decree fizzled out.

Pharrell thinks he knows why.

The Hollywood Reporter tried to bait the “Happy” singer into yet another Harris endorsement, but he wasn’t having it. Instead, the outlet got an earful.

“I don’t do politics. … In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'”

To be fair, the Hollywood Reporter asked. The mag just didn’t like the answer.