Could you pass Pete Hegseth's new Army Combat Field Test? Drop and give us ... 30!

The U.S. Army's about to get a massive fit check — and not the kind where you show off the latest fashions in camouflage.

Effective this month, soldiers will be expected to pass a new, more rigorous Combat Field Test, one Secretary of the Army Hon. Dan Driscoll says will make sure those in the most physically demanding roles to "have the specific fitness required to dominate on the modern battlefield."

'We're asking more of our combat arms Soldiers.'

The new requirements directly affect those designated under combat military occupational specialties, such as infantrymen or combat engineers.

Boot and rally

The annual test must be completed in 30 minutes while wearing the Army Combat Uniform, combat boots, and a brown T-shirt. It consists of the following:

A 1-mile run;

30 dead-stop push-ups, which entail coming into direct contact with the ground, briefly lifting the hands, and then pushing up again;

A 100-meter sprint;

16 lifts of a 40-pound sandbag onto a 65-inch platform — to simulate throwing a sandbag into a vehicle;

A 50-meter carry of two 5-gallon (40 lbs. each) Army water cans (jerricans); and

A 50-meter drill consisting of a "25-meter high crawl" and a "25-meter 3-5 second rush" — movements meant to simulate both crawling prone with a rifle as well as sprinting and dropping to the ground to avoid gunfire.

The test concludes with another 1-mile run.

If a soldier can complete this test, they are fit for a combat role in the U.S. Army. However, that is not the only fitness test they'll have to go through.

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Planks for the memories

Those enlisted in combat arms will also have to complete the current annual Army Fitness Test, which is a requirement of all active duty and reserve soldiers.

That test consists of the following:

Three deadlifts with the maximum weight possible;

As many hand-release push-ups as possible in two minutes — this involves the soldier extending both arms out to their sides when hitting the ground;

A "sprint-drag-carry" circuit, in which soldiers drag a sled (or weights) and then carry two 40-pound kettlebells;

Holding a plank position until failure; and

A 2-mile run.

"This isn't just about passing a test; it's a direct measure of our commitment to readiness and ensuring our warfighters can dominate in any environment," Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer said. "We're asking more of our combat arms soldiers, and this test validates their ability to meet that high standard."

For Pete's sake

Since assuming the office last year, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has made raising military fitness standards a priority.

"It all starts with physical fitness and appearance. If the secretary of war can do regular, hard PT, so can every member of our joint force," Hegseth said in a speech last October.

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U.S. Army

The Army notes that if it is determined that a soldier cannot meet the physical standards, they may request a voluntary reclassification to a non-combat role, in order for the Army to retain personnel.

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