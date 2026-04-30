Republicans speak out against 'kill switch' mandate for all new cars: 'The technology is unworkable'

Republicans are raising alarms about new vehicle safety requirements that could introduce intrusive monitoring technology — including systems capable of disabling a car against a driver’s will.

The mandate stems from a provision in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, made law under President Biden, which requires automakers to install advanced impaired-driving prevention technology in new vehicles by 2027.

'The car dashboard becomes your judge, your jury, and your executioner.'

Critics argue that the implications go far beyond safety.

Judge, jury, and executioner

“The car dashboard becomes your judge, your jury, and your executioner,” said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who has been one of the most vocal opponents of the measure.

Section 24220 of the law — titled “Advanced Impaired Driving Technology” — directs regulators to require systems designed to prevent drunk-driving fatalities. As Blaze News has previously reported, the technology under consideration includes both passive and active monitoring tools, many powered by artificial intelligence.

These may include infrared cameras that track a driver’s eye movements and pupil dilation, as well as “cockpit-embedded sensors” capable of analyzing a driver’s breath to estimate blood alcohol levels. Other proposed methods include touch-based sensors that use tissue spectroscopy to detect alcohol through the skin of a finger or palm.

“I voted against this,” said Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), criticizing the measure. “Unfortunately, too many Republicans sided with Democrats and it passed.”

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I voted against this. Unfortunately, too many Republicans sided with Democrats and it passed. https://t.co/phZLQJAZ0d

— Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 27, 2026

Designated driver

Massie has warned that the technology could extend beyond detecting impairment to evaluating driving behavior more broadly.

“The car itself will monitor your driving. And if the car thinks that you're not doing a good job driving, it will disable itself,” he said in remarks to Congress.

“How do you appeal your sentence once your car ... has judged you to be incapable of driving? ... Do you press a button on the dashboard? Do you start talking to an AI?”

He also questioned how authorities would respond to false positives, asking whether law enforcement would be dispatched to assist drivers whose vehicles are mistakenly disabled.

“The technology is unworkable,” Massie said.

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- YouTube

Kill bill

He later introduced legislation to block federal funding for the provision, including any requirements that could enable so-called “kill switch” capabilities in vehicles.

The bill failed in the House, with 57 Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. Four Democrats — Luis Correa (Calif.), Marcy Kaptur (Ohio), Valerie Hoyle (Ore.), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.) — voted in favor.

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