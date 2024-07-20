Disclosing the truth about UFOs: Dr. Steven Greer

Dr. Steven Greer is a man on a mission. From his early days as an emergency physician to his current role as a prominent advocate for UFO disclosure, Greer's journey has been defined by a pursuit of truth in the face of secrecy, resistance, and threats to his very existence.

Disclosure

Greer's foray into the world of UFOs began decades ago with the inception of the Disclosure Project. "Our program began in the 1990s, identifying individuals with top-secret clearances who possessed critical information about UFOs," Greer told me.

'I remind people that if you were to take the worst aspects of the heyday of the Mafia, the organization running these covert projects would make those guys look like choirboys.'

This initiative, initially known as Project Starlight, operated discreetly, reflecting the sensitivity of its mission. As he noted, the program officially started “when we began to identify people with top-secret clearances who had information about the UFO/UAP issue."

Greer elaborated:

The reason we created it, by the way — and this is a little more difficult for the public to appreciate — is that in 1993 and forward, having had meetings with various folks such as the director of the CIA and senior officers in the Pentagon and elsewhere, it became quite clear to me that highly secretive and compartmentalized programs were being run without the consent or knowledge not only of the president but also key members of Congress [as well as] senior generals and admirals in the Pentagon."

Unsurprisingly, those in power, the invisible forces that operate in the shadows, are not impressed with Greer's bold initiative

In his own words: "We've encountered significant resistance from within government and corporate circles.”

"The latest developments include inquiries from Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees," Greer said, highlighting persistent efforts to engage policymakers despite historical reluctance to openly address UFO-related issues. The culmination of his efforts occurred at the National Press Club in 2001, where over 20 whistleblowers joined Greer to disclose their experiences to a global audience.

Over the years, Greer and his team have compiled a database of over 700 whistleblowers, though only a fraction have chosen to go public. The reason why is simple: Many of these people are terrified of the consequences.

Suspicious circumstances

And who can blame them? Greer's journey has been fraught with danger. "Several colleagues have died under suspicious circumstances," he disclosed, revealing the risks associated with attempting to lift the veil of secrecy shrouding UFO information. Greer has also faced numerous attempts on his own life. As he put it, "I remind people that if you were to take the worst aspects of the heyday of the Mafia, the organization running these covert projects would make those guys look like choirboys." He wasn't exaggerating.

At the heart of Greer's advocacy is his criticism of the much-talked-about "deep state," a hidden network of interests that operates beyond regular oversight "There's a subrosa operation abusing state power, both in the U.S. and globally," he stated, pointing out the widespread impact of undisclosed, even unholy, agendas.

The concept of the "deep state" often conjures images of unhinged lunatics in dark corners, whispering about shady figures controlling the levers of power. Yet history has repeatedly shown that one needn't wear a tin-foil hat to acknowledge the existence of hidden forces shaping political landscapes.

Consider John F. Kennedy, whose assassination in 1963 remains one of the most debated events in American history. While official narratives point to Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman, many questions linger about the potential involvement of other parties. Decades of investigations, documentaries, and whistleblowers have uncovered layers of conflicting narratives, suggesting a deeper story that the official report intentionally ignored.

Then there's Watergate, the 1972 scandal that unraveled the Nixon administration. What began as a botched burglary at the Democratic National Committee headquarters revealed a web of covert operations and illegal surveillance conducted by intelligence agencies. The revelation of tapes exposing Nixon's complicity underscored how far-reaching and clandestine governmental operations could be.

And what about the Iran-Contra affair of the 1980s, where covert arms deals and illegal funding mechanisms were eventually exposed through investigative journalism and congressional hearings? These revelations shocked the public. Today, some might argue that the Iran-Contra affair appears quaint.

These events illustrate not merely isolated incidents but a pattern of secrecy and manipulation that persists across decades. The deep state isn't a monolithic entity but rather a network of entrenched interests within the military, intelligence, and bureaucratic apparatuses. Their actions transcend electoral cycles, shaping policies and outcomes beyond public scrutiny. Presidents come and go. The deep state remains.

Deep state danger

During a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David, Greer emphasized this very point. He suggested that contrary to conventional thought, the president isn't the most influential figure in America; in fact, he doesn't rank among the top 100 most influential people in the country.

While it's a bold assertion, one doesn't need to be a “Hillary eats babies” nut to subscribe. One of the defining characteristics of the deep state is its ability to conceal actions and motives for years, if not indefinitely. Classified documents, redacted reports, and weaponization of specific branches of government have all served as barriers to transparency. Even when information does emerge, it's often long after the events in question, leaving gaps in public understanding and trust.

Considering the inherent dangers associated with his profession, it seemed appropriate to ask Greer if he believes in God. The North Carolina native maintains a spiritual perspective that informs his worldview. “I would say I'm a spiritual person with a spiritual perspective and understanding regarding a supreme being, an afterlife, the soul, and so forth.”

“But,” he was quick to add, “I wouldn't call myself religious in the sense of wanting to be associated with any particular sect or organization.”

Greer, a workaholic in his 60s with the drive of a man half his age, remains steadfastly focused on advancing the goals of the Disclosure Project. His primary strategy involves engaging directly with policymakers — a painful task full of bureaucratic obstacles and political maneuvering. In truth, a day in the life of Greer appears to be a cross between a Kafka novel and "The Bourne Identity." Rather remarkably, Greer handles it all with impressive composure.

"We're actively engaging with the White House and Congress to push for hearings and protections for whistleblowers," he affirmed, signaling ongoing efforts to promote transparency and accountability in UFO disclosures. "We're also in discussions with people at the House Oversight Committee about having open hearings — not with secondhand witnesses."

Greer's journey from the world of medicine to UFO disclosure advocate has been a roller coaster of uplifting highs and devastating lows. As history has shown with his predecessors, the dangers he faces are all too real. Will Greer live to see the full realization of his efforts, or will he, like so many before him, meet an untimely end under mysterious circumstances? The answer may lie in how society confronts the truths he seeks to expose.