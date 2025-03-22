Dumb and dumber: New Canadian PM could be worse than Trudeau

Canada's incoming prime minister seems to have picked up on major leadership lesson from his predecessor, Justin Trudeau: When in doubt, blame Trump.

In his acceptance speech for the leadership, new Liberal Party leader Mark Carney wasted little time before attacking President Donald Trump.

Carney recently stated that in order to implement his agenda, he would have no problem invoking 'emergency powers' — the same powers that Trudeau used in his persecution of the Freedom Convoy.

Promising to keep “retaliatory tariffs” against the U.S. — even though Trump has deferred his 25% across-the-board tariff until April -- Carney cranked up the anti-Trump tough talk, invoking the full name of his nemesis three times.

There's someone who's trying to weaken our economy: Donald Trump. Donald Trump. And Donald Trump, as we know, has put, as the prime minister just said, unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living. He is attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed, and we won't.



...



The Canadian government has rightly retaliated and is rightly retaliating with our own tariffs that will have maximum impact in the United States and minimum impact here in Canada. My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect.

Carney won the March 9 to become the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. He will soon replace Trudeau as prime minister after what Trudeau has suggested will be a short period of transition.

Post-Trudeau bump for Libs

Canada is set to have a federal election this October. The Liberals were polling anywhere from 20 to 25 percentage points behind the Conservative Party of Canada until Trudeau announced his intention to retire as Liberal leader on January 6.

Since then, the Liberals have taken a two-point lead over Conservatives, with one recent poll suggesting a Liberal Party under Carney could win a majority government.

Much of this boost in popularity is thanks to the Liberals' demonization of Trump. But while Carney has been happy to espouse a Canada First message, his record is that of the ultimate globalist.

'Climate cartel'

The former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney's last job was as the United Nations’ special envoy on climate action and finance.

As that background would suggest, Carney brings with him a whole host of policies influenced by the climate change agenda and the Green New Deal. While at the U.N., Carney launched the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, an NGO designed to pressure corporations and banks to succumb to the net zero demands of the Paris climate accord; opponents have called it a “climate cartel."

One of those policies is a carbon tariff that Carney euphemistically refers to as the “carbon border adjustment mechanism.”

The idea is to impose a carbon tax on foreign companies that exceed Canadian net zero standards. The reality could be an exodus of businesses to the U.S.

'Embracing who we are'?

As if that weren't enough to instill unease, Carney also plans to "cancel" Trudeau's carbon tax on individuals — scheduled to increase by another 21% April 1 — by simply aiming it at Canadian corporations instead.

In his last speech as Liberal leader, Trudeau vowed that Canada would continue to "[show] what it is that makes us Canadians, not by defining ourselves by who we’re not, but by proudly embracing who we are."

Like Trudeau, Carney has made it clear what he thinks Canada should be. Time will tell if the people he seeks to govern have a different understanding of the national identity.