Exclusive: Sabo strikes the RNC

A lot can happen in a month.

The last time Align heard from renegade street artist Sabo was in late June.



He had traveled to Los Angeles to plaster his provocative fake ads (a shower-capped Biden promoting Biden Bed Bath & Beyond and "ER" throwback Clooney hawking a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome, among other hilarities) all over town.

The occasion? George Clooney's star-studded Biden fundraiser at downtown L.A.'s Peacock Theatre. That was the same gala at which Biden seemed to "freeze" onstage in front of Democratic bigwigs like Barack Obama and the stars who love them.

Of course, that synaptic snafu was just a preview of Biden's full-scale cognitive crash a few weeks later at the presidential debate. Now, Democrats are scrambling to salvage the election — with or without the incumbent.

Things were going well enough that Sabo thought he could take a well-deserved break. Until Trump responded to a would-be assassin's near miss with his instantly iconic raised fist and call to "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

As Sabo told Align Thursday afternoon, "I wasn't planning on coming to the RNC, but after the attempted assassination I felt compelled. It was electric seeing President Trump that first Monday and I hope to hear his acceptance speech tonight."

We're happy to share Sabo's exclusive photos of his latest work — including "a TRUMP yard sign someone painted over that I decided to 'fix.'"

Bravo, sir — and enjoy the convention!

