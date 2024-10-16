EXCLUSIVE! Trans 'Bachelorette' contestant: I faked it the whole time

I'm a man, man!

That was the bombshell trans "Bachelorette" star Josh Seiter dropped on BlazeTV's "Prime Time with Alex Stein" yesterday.

'Any biological man putting on womanface and putting on makeup is pulling a stunt. They are faking being a woman. So what I did was I faked being a faker.'

The revelation came mere months after the comely contestant announced he was transitioning from male to female.

Lipstick on a fib

The sit-down with Stein began as just another act of representation, business as usual for a hirsute and jacked woman determined to live her truth.

But the mood quickly shifted from trans joy to "trans? Oy!" as Seiter removed his makeup and addressed Stein transwoman-to-man one last time.

"For the last five months I've been conducting a social experiment online to expose how gullible and how delusional the left is," said Seiter as he settled back into the gender he was assigned at birth.

Seiter's harsh characterization of the many displays of allyship that greeted his transition struck some as ungrateful.

Pink punk'd

While acknowledging the impressive effort Seiter put into his ruse, Pink News writer Amelia Hansford asserted that the LGBTQ+ community wasn't even mad.

"Seiter spent months posting a total of 131 Instagram posts and 108 reels to convince people he was trans, and for what? To convince people that queer folk accept anyone?"

"What he’s missing in all of this is that trans people owe him nothing," continued Hansford indifferently. "Neither do their friends, allies or family who choose to stay in their lives and support them. Seiter’s warped standards for what it means to be a woman, cis or trans, mean nothing. They’re worse than nothing."

Meanwhile, Seiter suggested it is the trans ideologues who push "warped standards."

Mad about Mulvaney

"Any biological man putting on womanface and putting on makeup is pulling a stunt. They are faking being a woman. So what I did was I faked being a faker," said Seiter.

It was a performance as stunning in its way as former Bud Light spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney's viral documentation of his "girlhood."

In fact, Seiter is the first to admit that Mulvaney was a huge inspiration in conveying his message.

"It's very insulting to women to say we have shared experiences," said Seiter — something he found perfectly expressed by Mulvaney's "over-the-top," minstrel-like depiction of femininity.

"Autogynephelia is when men are turned on by seeing themselves as women," Seiter added.

To watch the whole conversation between Stein and the all-new male Seiter, check out the full episode of "Prime Time with Alex Stein" below: