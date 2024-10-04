Exposing Diddy’s deep ties to the Kardashians

Abusing a 9-year-old boy. Drugging partygoers with horse tranquilizers.

The allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs grow darker by the hour.

Of course, Diddy didn’t operate in isolation. By all accounts, the bulk-buying baby oil buff's behavior was an open secret, shielded by some of the most influential people in America.

Like members of a certain reality TV dynasty, for instance. You see, while the world was busy keeping up with the Kardashians, Hollywood’s most famous family was busy keeping up with the Diddler.

Down the K-hole

For years, the Kardashian clan — masterminded by the matriarch, Kris Jenner — has been an integral part of Diddy’s network. As the uncrowned queen of ruthless opportunism, Kris didn’t just attend Diddy’s infamous parties ; she strategically placed her entire family at their center.

Her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, maintains a conspicuously close relationship with Diddy. Gamble, it’s important to note, played a key role in managing Justin Bieber during his most vulnerable years. He had unprecedented access to the young star as he skyrocketed to global fame.

As I’ve previously discussed, there seems to be a particularly troubling history between Diddy and Bieber. If Diddy did in fact abuse the Canadian-born pop star, it’s reasonable to assume that Gamble is fully aware of it. Or worse still, stood by as it happened.

Khloé's tragic upbringing

Kris has five daughters, including Khloé, who was first introduced to Diddy's world at the age of 16. While most teens this age are navigating high school, Khloé was already rubbing elbows (and Lord knows what else) with the most disgusting people imaginable.

To be clear, this was a kid catapulted into a world crawling with child predators. And Kris Jenner allowed it to happen. This isn’t just questionable parenting — it’s dereliction of duty. A Faustian bargain of epic proportion, trading her child’s innocence for a chance at empire-building.

Interestingly, Khloé has dated both Trey Songz and French Montana, two close pal s of Diddy who have been accused of all sorts of awful sexual transgressions. Of course, accusations alone don't prove guilt. Yet with Diddy, it seems, the rotten apples never fall far from the tree.

And then there's The Game — not just a close member of Diddy's inner circle but a rapper who Khloé reportedly moved in with at the age of 17. This is the same guy who was later ordered to pay $7 million in a sexual assault lawsuit. What kind of mother hands her teenager over to such a "guardian"? The notion that Khloé might have been groomed by The Game, with Diddy orchestrating things from the shadows, is not at all far-fetched.

In this clip, Khloé recalls her time at one of Diddy's notorious parties with an unnerving nonchalance. "I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m. Well, this party ... I think half the people there were butt naked," she says, smirking as if sharing an inside joke. With a sly glint in her eye, she teases her confidant, "You would have loved it." Khloé casually mentions that Justin Bieber was there, along with someone named "Quincy." It’s likely she’s referring to Quincy Brown, Diddy's son.

Kanye warned us

You're no doubt familiar with Khloé's sister Kim, who gained fame not through talent or hard work but by exploiting the scandal of a leaked sex tape. She, too, seems to have close ties to Diddy; she also previously dated The Game.

More notably, Kim was married to Kanye West, another figure with strong connections to Diddy.

Yet, unlike the rest, West is in the anti-Diddy camp. In 2022, West stirred the online pot by claiming that LeBron James "sold his soul" for $100 million and had a sexual relationship with Diddy. West further accused Diddy of being a "fed" and insinuated that powerful elites manipulate influential figures like James within the industry.

It sounded wild at the time. It still does. But not quite as wild as it did two years ago ... or two weeks ago.

An awful mother

West has also gone on record expressing his distrust of the aforementioned Corey Gamble, calling him an "industry plant" sent to control the Kardashian family.

Whether or not Gamble is a plant is of course up for debate. What’s not up for debate, however, is his girlfriend's role in the whole sordid affair.

What kind of mother is Kris, really? By any normal, healthy measure, she falls short — far short. But in the warped world of Hollywood, she’s probably a success story. After all, in this ethical wasteland, the only currency that matters is fame. Kris has proven she’s willing to pay any price for it. Morality, family, even her daughters' well-being — all of it takes a backseat to her relentless pursuit of the spotlight. The kids are simply objects to be traded and passed around.

In the end, as Diddy’s empire crumbles, it drags with it those who chose to stand by him, bask in his power, and ignore the horrors staring them in the face. The Kardashians may have built their legacy on glamour, fame, and trash TV, but their connection to the Jeffrey Epstein of rap reveals a much darker reality. Is Kris comparable to Ghislaine Maxwell? Only time will tell, but it's likely the coming revelations will reveal far more about her than she'd like.