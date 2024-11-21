WATCH: Touching moment as wounded vet and family see new home donated by Gary Sinise Foundation

When a wounded Army Ranger received a well-deserved thank you for his service last week, there wasn't a dry eye in the house — literally.

Emotional footage shows the moment retired U.S. Army Sergeant Joshua Hargis and his family first step into their brand new, mortgage-free home in Nolensville, Tennessee — a gift from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

'There is not another man like him that I would trust my life with.'

"This is insane," says one of two young sons Hargis shares with wife Taylor before breaking down in tears.

Hargis, who served as K-9 handler with the 75th Ranger Regiment, describes seeing the house for the first time as "absolutely overwhelming."

During Hargis' fourth deployment in Afghanistan, his team was ambushed while conducting routine operations. Four members of his unit were killed along with his K-9 companion, Jany. Hargis lost both his legs while running into danger to assist a fellow Ranger in a minefield.

“During a night raid, we were drawn into an area that was littered with buried IED's (improvised explosive devices), and our targets had donned explosive vests that were concealed under their clothing,” Hargis explains.

Hargis had learned that his wife was pregnant with their first child just a week before. After his life-changing injuries, his joy at becoming a father turned to apprehension.

“I was so intent on getting back to my wife and unborn child, but I was afraid of facing my wife in broken form," Hargis said.

That apprehension vanished the moment they were reunited.

"My fears and insecurities were washed away when she raced to be by my side as the ambulance doors opened. There was never a moment that she wasn’t by my side fighting for me when I couldn’t.”

Hargis' friend, U.S. Army Ranger Spencer Cox, says he wasn't surprised by his fellow Ranger's courage.

"That’s the kind of person Joshua is. He is the most selfless individual I have ever had the privilege of working with.

"His tireless work ethic, spirit, soul, and love for his family are truly remarkable," Cox continued. "There is not another man like him that I would trust my life with. I know that Joshua can manage and succeed in any environment, no matter what is thrown at him."

The family's new, custom-built residence will provide a more accessible environment for the Purple Heart recipient than their previous split-level home.

Hargis says the added independence the house affords him will make him a better husband and father.

"For our family it means so much more, it’s mental, it’s emotional, it’s freedom to be able to interact as a family a little bit better. All of the small details in that house that are going to make not only my day to day easier, but my wife’s day to day easier raising two boys, it’s a huge blessing."

The Gary Sinise Foundation teamed up with a number of partners to construct the home, among them Sunbelt Rentals, Owens Corning, Kaishan Compressor USA, and LP Building Solutions for Professionals.

“We want them to know we never forget,” says actor and musician Sinise, who started the foundation in 2011 to help veterans, first responders, and their families. “I’m a grateful American and I want them to know it, and I want to be somebody who can rally support from around the country.”

