Georgia-made Ioniq 5 is the right EV for the land of the free

Last October, South Korean carmaker Hyundai fired up its brand-new $7.6 billion plant just west of Savannah, Georgia.

The first model to roll off the line? The 2025 version of the popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

Hyundai's Georgia plant already pushes out 300,000 cars a year. Thanks to Trump's planned 25% tariff on foreign cars, the company plans to increase capacity to 500,000.

As someone who just had a chance to test-drive one, let me tell you: The move to America has done it a world of good.

For one thing, the 2025 Ioniq 5 is looking a little more rugged these days — that is, if you spring for the new off-road XRT trim, designed for light off-roading.

Also new this year is a Tesla (NACS) charging port. This expands your charging options by something like 17,000 charging stations — good to know whether you're on a cross-country road trip or just taking the kids to soccer.

The local demand seems to be there. Last year, the Ioniq 5 was the second-best-selling EV in America not made by Tesla. After some time behind the wheel, I can see why.

Check out my full review below: