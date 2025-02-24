Lauren Fix
Georgia-made Ioniq 5 is the right EV for the land of the free
February 23, 2025
The 2025 version of Hyundai's electric vehicle adds a Tesla charge port and XRT trim.
Last October, South Korean carmaker Hyundai fired up its brand-new $7.6 billion plant just west of Savannah, Georgia.
The first model to roll off the line? The 2025 version of the popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV.
Hyundai's Georgia plant already pushes out 300,000 cars a year. Thanks to Trump's planned 25% tariff on foreign cars, the company plans to increase capacity to 500,000.
As someone who just had a chance to test-drive one, let me tell you: The move to America has done it a world of good.
For one thing, the 2025 Ioniq 5 is looking a little more rugged these days — that is, if you spring for the new off-road XRT trim, designed for light off-roading.
Also new this year is a Tesla (NACS) charging port. This expands your charging options by something like 17,000 charging stations — good to know whether you're on a cross-country road trip or just taking the kids to soccer.
The local demand seems to be there. Last year, the Ioniq 5 was the second-best-selling EV in America not made by Tesla. After some time behind the wheel, I can see why.
Check out my full review below:
Lauren Fix is a nationally recognized automotive expert, journalist, and author. She is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers as well as an ASE-certified technician. Lauren has been fixing, restoring, and racing cars since the age of ten.
