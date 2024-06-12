Hollywood has-been seeks spotlight with Emmy race war

Progressive actor John Leguizamo isn’t doubling down on woke. He’s tripling down, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

The “Carlito’s Way” actor paid cold, hard cash for a full-page New York Times ad (yes, print ads still exist) begging Emmy voters to select minorities when filling out their ballots.

“Please let this be the year we finally embrace change …the year we truly find Equity, and see artists of color represented across not just one category, but ALL categories.”

Little-known fact: Up until now, various awards shows have exclusively nominated white male stars, even in the Best Actress categories.

Right? Wait … that isn’t the case? Weird.

Actors have been delicately stepping away from woke in recent months. Tom Hanks slammed sensitivity readers. Dame Judi Dench mocked trigger warnings. Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson have asked Hollywood to let canceled Oscar winner Kevin Spacey make movies again.

Not Leguizamo. The progressive star is going down with the woke ship.

Warner Bros. puts Fredo in charge

Hollywood bean-counters are all smart and stuff. Why else would they take an unprofitable, 26-year-old movie with little cultural heft and turn it into a franchise?

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are in talks to reprise their witchy roles in “Practical Magic.” The 1998 film brought in $68 million globally on a $75 million budget.

Math is hard, but we’re pretty sure Warner Bros. lost a bundle given that theaters keep a percentage of the profits. Why, it’s like the studio hired Fredo to oversee new projects.

“I can handle things! I'm smart! Not like everybody says! Not dumb, I'm smart, and I want respect!”

Batty 'Boys' boss bloviates: 'Go watch something else'

Hollywood is slowly starting to realize that insulting the audience means fewer people watch its products. It explains why recent awards shows toned down the political lectures.

Tell that to Eric Kripke.

He’s the showrunner behind the once mighty Prime Video show “The Boys,” which returns June 13. Kripke acknowledged some fans aren’t pleased with the show’s increasing amount of progressive messaging, which magically has coincided with its creative decline.

And he doesn’t care.

"I clearly have a perspective, and I’m not shy about putting that perspective in the show. Anyone who wants to call the show 'woke' or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else. But I’m certainly not going to pull any punches or apologize for what we’re doing.”

Here’s betting more than a few viewers will do just that. Oh, and Kripke announced the dark superhero series will end with Season 5.

Can 'Extinction' distraction save Bill Murray?

Bill Murray is in Hollywood’s doghouse.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum was once a comedy legend who could do no wrong. They even made a movie of his colorful public appearances. Then, he allegedly behaved badly on the set of a film and became professionally radioactive.

He’s still working, but his brand within the industry took a hit with the murky revelations.

Now, the star is joining the Extinction Rebellion movement, which recently interrupted a Broadway show to spread its climate alarmism, in a new production to run this week.

Has Murray taken a stand for the environment over the years? He’s no Jane Fonda. Why now? Coincidence? Damage control? You be the judge.

Ryan Reynolds takes in 'The View' from the cheap seats

Ryan Reynolds suffered a professional black eye when he starred in the superhero dud “Green Lantern.” It stalled his career and crushed any hopes of a new DC Comics-based franchise.

That can’t compare to the professional punishment he endured this week.

The “Deadpool” star sat in “The View’s” studio audience alongside his mum. Even worse? He admitted Mama Reynolds watches “The View” every day and dreamed of being in the show’s audience.

Thoughts and prayers for the A-list star in this troubling time.