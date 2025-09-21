How female crash-test dummies could save thousands of lives

The She DRIVES Act, formally known as the She Develops Regulations in Vehicle Equality and Safety Act, is a bipartisan push in the U.S. Senate to make car safety testing more inclusive and effective.

This legislation addresses a critical gap in how vehicles are designed and tested, with the potential to save thousands of lives — particularly women’s — and reduce injuries on American roads. As this bill moves closer to becoming law, it’s sparking conversations about fairness, safety, and innovation in the auto industry.

By mandating female crash-test dummies and tailored injury criteria, the bill could prevent over 1,300 female fatalities annually.

Real-world data

The She DRIVES Act, introduced as Senate Bill S. 4299 in May 2024 and reintroduced as S. 161 in January 2025, mandates that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration update its crash-test standards to better reflect real-world drivers.

Specifically, the bill requires the use of advanced female crash-test dummies, such as the fifth percentile adult female, alongside male models like the 50th percentile adult male in both front and side impact tests. It also calls for injury criteria based on real-world data, ensuring that safety assessments account for female occupants in both front and rear seats. Safety for drivers no matter your size is the bottom line.

On February 5, 2025, the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee unanimously advanced the bill to the full Senate, where it awaits a floor vote. If passed, it will move to the House and, if approved, to the president for signature.

The bill’s bipartisan support, led by Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Katie Britt (R-Al.), and Susan Collins (R-Maine), signals a rare consensus on the need for change in vehicle safety standards.

Higher risk

For decades, U.S. crash testing has primarily relied on male-based dummies, designed to represent the average male body. While these tests have improved overall vehicle safety, they’ve left a critical gap: women and smaller people face significantly higher risks in crashes.

Studies reveal that women are up to 17% more likely to die and 73% more likely to sustain serious injuries in vehicle collisions compared to men. This disparity stems from differences in body size, seating position, and biomechanics, which current testing standards often fail to address.

Stark numbers

The numbers are stark. Each year, approximately 1,300 women die in crashes who might have survived if safety tests accounted for female-specific models. Tens of thousands more suffer serious injuries, from broken bones to traumatic brain injuries, due to designs optimized for male occupants. The She DRIVES Act aims to close this gap by ensuring that crash tests reflect the diversity of drivers and passengers, ultimately making vehicles safer for everyone.

Supporters of the bill, including lawmakers, safety advocates, and industry experts, argue that modernizing crash-test standards is long overdue. By mandating female crash-test dummies and tailored injury criteria, the bill could prevent over 1,300 female fatalities annually. Safer vehicles mean fewer families mourning preventable losses.

A broader push

Requiring advanced testing pushes automakers to refine safety technologies. From adjustable seatbelts to smarter airbag deployment, these changes could lead to breakthroughs that benefit all drivers, not just women, while keeping U.S. manufacturers focused on safety.

The She DRIVES Act reflects a broader push to make America’s roads safer. Vehicle safety has come a long way since the introduction of seatbelts and airbags, but gaps remain. By addressing the specific risks women face, this bill sets a precedent for new designs in an industry that touches every American’s life.

The way forward

The road to implementation won’t be instant. The NHTSA will need to develop new testing protocols, and automakers will need time to adapt. But the potential payoff — thousands of lives saved, billions in economic benefits, and a fairer approach to safety — makes this a cause worth championing.

This bill could make your next car safer and save lives. It’s a reminder that small changes in policy can have massive impacts on our daily lives.