How feminism fuels America's rebellion against God

As a woman in a leadership role of a Christian organization, I appreciate the opportunities available to me in modern America. Women can and do lead with great effectiveness in countless contexts as the Lord calls and equips women to advance His kingdom.

But let me say something that will sound scandalous to modern ears: National leadership belongs to men, and the 19th Amendment was a mistake.

Western imagination continues to swallow, without chewing, the dogma that men and women are virtually interchangeable in every respect but reproduction.

Does that shock you?

It probably does, and we have the rise of feminism and its pervasive influence on the West to thank for that.

Feminist programming

The factory settings of the American mind are thoroughly feminist. We instinctively view women rising into roles once held exclusively by men as positive. But rarely do we pause to contemplate whether such role-swapping might actually be a factor in the sharp moral decline of the last century.

The Western imagination continues to swallow, without chewing, the dogma that men and women are virtually interchangeable in every respect but reproduction. But this is biological and biblical falsehood dressed in cultural orthodoxy. Men and women are different to the core — in body, brain, hormones, and God-given roles.

How could we possibly ignore the reality that these vast differences will have a significant impact on our institutions if we liberally swap women into governing roles?

The emotional, nurturing leanings of femininity are God-ordained. In their proper place and function, they are a strength. But when it comes to the leadership of a nation, feminine traits are an inherent weakness.

Is it time we began reconsidering this?

Grace meets justice

At the recent memorial for Charlie Kirk, masculine and feminine, government and personal were on full display. In an unforgettable moment, Erika Kirk publicly forgave her husband’s alleged murderer. This was a faithful demonstration of the gospel of God’s grace. It was right.

Not long before that, Stephen Miller, in no uncertain terms, made it abundantly clear that our enemies must be destroyed. This was a faithful demonstration of God’s justice and role of government: wielding the sword against the evildoer. It was right.

For the government to absolve the doer of a wicked deed and refrain from doing justice would be evil. For an individual to forgive is right. This tension is complementary, but blurring the lines is catastrophic. While there may be the rare exception of women who understand this and are able to unflinchingly pursue justice against evildoers, the truth remains that men are intrinsically designed by their Creator for that in a way that women are not.

Seeing men and women as interchangeable in the halls of government has opened our nation up to all manner of evil. Favoring the nurturing tendencies of female leadership over the strength and forcefulness of male leadership has allowed our nation to be infiltrated by those who hate us, using the Trojan horse of misplaced compassion.

Order, not oppression

Not long ago, few questioned whether men should lead their families and their nation.

Leadership of this kind was understood as God’s assignment to men. Departure from this was the exception — not the goal. Scripture itself portrays the rule of women and children over men as a sign of divine judgment, not of blessing (Isaiah 3:12).

When 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, no one raised an eyebrow at their failure to assemble a gender-balanced cast of signers. The signers knew they were risking their lives by writing their names on that document, and this extreme risk has always been understood to be the God-given role of men.

Voting rights, originally limited to land-owning males, followed a simple principle: Those given authority with the vote should also bear a tangible interest in society’s future. They should have skin in the game.

George Washington once warned: “It is to be lamented that more attention has not been paid to the qualifications of electors. Without property, or with little, the common interest will be disregarded or postponed to that of individuals.”

This was neither a call to oppress nor arbitrary discrimination, but it was a protective recognition of human nature. A man with land, family, and livelihood invested in the community was far less likely to cast votes carelessly than someone detached from such responsibilities.

Disordered chaos

Change came gradually. By the 1820s and 1830s, property requirements for white men were swept away in the name of “universal manhood suffrage.” By 1856, every state allowed men to vote regardless of land ownership.

This was celebrated as progress — but it marked a philosophical turning point. Authority was no longer tethered to responsibility.

The 19th century brought the women’s suffrage movement, culminating in the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. What had for millennia across the globe been seen as natural order was reframed as injustice. Strong male leadership as an ideal was abandoned in favor of sameness.

Instead of viewing womanhood as a high calling of influence through nurture, wisdom, and faithfulness, women began rejecting the way God has naturally wired us in order to become functionally men.

Are our families stronger for it? Is our society more stable?

Of course not. Broken homes abound. Men shrink back in passivity. Women carry burdens they were never meant to bear. Children grow up without clear models of what it means to be a man or a woman.

God's blueprint

Feminism is destroying us, and Christians hardly want to give it a look. A Christian today would likely recoil in horror at the idea of strongly preferring a male candidate vs. a female candidate, all other conditions being equal. But this idea is thoroughly biblical.

The stats are undeniable that unmarried women vote overwhelmingly Democrat, citing the “right” to murder their own babies as a primary issue. This should deeply trouble every thoughtful, Christian conservative. Yet suggest repealing the 19th Amendment and returning to the heavily limited voting rights advocated by the founding fathers, and the negative response from Christians will be more intense than the response to blasphemy against our Creator.

Robust debate is healthy and good for a flourishing society. Disagreement is not a bad thing. But feminism is one of the key culprits that has effectively shut down vibrant debate. All that is required is an accusation of meanness or offense, and the conversation is over before it begins.

Women are experts at leveraging this to our advantage. Men have allowed this to happen.

If America and, more importantly, the church are to recover, we must shed the feminist factory settings and return to God’s blueprint. Men and women are equal in dignity but distinct in design. Women can lead in many contexts — but national headship, church eldership, and family authority are given by God to men.

That is not oppression; it is order. It is not diminishing; it is dignifying. When men and women live according to God’s good design, society flourishes, families strengthen, and the watching world sees something of Christ on display.