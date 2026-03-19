'I love being your mom': How Best Actress Jessie Buckley made motherhood Oscars' biggest winner

Ever since Marlon Brando sent Sacheen Littlefeather to decline his Oscar in 1973, celebrities have felt free to treat acceptance speeches as a kind of political pulpit.

Over the years, our socially conscious superiors have used the stage to advance a range of causes. Whether it's Leonardo DiCaprio scolding us about climate change, Patricia Arquette reminding us that "wage inequality" affects even the most overpaid among us, or Joaquin Phoenix shaming milk enjoyers, many stars refuse to bask in the adulation without giving a little something back.

It was, by the standards of modern Hollywood, almost subversive.

Even moments that touch on family have often been refracted through politics. At the 2020 Golden Globes, Michelle Williams credited her success to the children she didn't have: "I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose" — while in the same breath celebrating the two kids who presumably didn't run afoul of her reproductive rights.

But Sunday night, Irish actress Jessie Buckley did something far more unusual: She praised marriage, children, and the ordinary drama of family life.

Accepting Best Actress for her role in "Hamnet" — a film that imagines the marriage of William Shakespeare and Agnes Hathaway and the grief they endure after the death of their young son — Buckley turned not to politics but to her husband and infant daughter, even revealing her daughter’s name publicly for the first time:

Fred, I love you, man. ... You’re the most incredible dad. You’re my best friend, and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you. ... And Isla, my little girl ... I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can’t wait to discover life beside you.



It was, by the standards of modern Hollywood, almost subversive.

She returned to the theme later in the speech, noting that it was her first Mother’s Day in the U.K. and dedicating the award “to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.”

She was even more effusive backstage. Speaking to reporters, Buckley described the moment as a kind of “crazy alchemy,” noting that her Oscar win fell on her first Mother’s Day. Her daughter, she said, had just gotten her first tooth.

I woke up with her lying on my chest, snuggling me ... what a gift to get to explore motherhood ... and then to become one myself ... and then to receive this recognition of the incredible role mothers play in our world on this day is something I will never, ever forget.



Buckley has suggested the role didn’t just portray motherhood — it stirred a longing for it. While filming "Hamnet," she said she “deeply wanted to become a mother,” an experience she described as “quite intense” before it became real. Soon after, it was.

Some commentators wondered why Buckley didn’t thank her on-screen husband Paul Mescal, the film’s Shakespeare. Was it a calculated move to avoid being overshadowed by a bigger name?

More likely, they’re overthinking it.

Buckley has always seemed as grounded as she is talented. Born and raised in Killarney, County Kerry, one of five children, she comes from a large, close-knit family — a background that makes her ease with motherhood feel less like a rebrand than a continuation. She is married not to a fellow celebrity but to a man the public knows only by his first name. Her speech reflected that life: intimate, unvarnished, and oriented toward something other than careerism.

And that, in today’s Hollywood, is what made it feel radical.

In an industry that often frames family as an obstacle — something to be delayed, outsourced, or quietly regretted — Buckley spoke of it as the central adventure. Not a burden, but a joy; not a limitation, but a calling.

For decades, Oscar speeches have tried to tell audiences how to remake the world.

Buckley’s suggested something simpler: that the most meaningful work might already be waiting at home.