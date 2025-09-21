In memory of Charlie Kirk

Leigh Brown
Two poems and a portrait.
For Charlie
by Matthew Mehan
A partisan becomes a man for all
when the part of him that hates his foe can fall
away to nothing more than a tremor in the throat.
Together let us learn the lesson by rote:
The turning point for all our hopes of parley
begin with Love and Church and now with Charlie.
*****
In Memoriam
for Charlie Kirk
Under a technicolor Utah sky, in the clear September air,
in the commons made uncommon, a man spoke
through riptides of Babylonian confusion, and he spoke
with the light of the Word of Life, and that light
dispelled the darkness that cannot comprehend its truth.
In the clear air, the bright and open air, a man spoke —
and as the sky cracked to silence him
how many mouths gasped at once, a terrible hush
like a rogue wave crashing. But he was not silenced.
The assassin slithered into ruin. But he was not silenced.
His words extend now into time, in concentric circles, further
than before — and further still. Martyr for truth, and in truth, alive.
America, may the Holy Spirit inflame and guide our tongues, and
let everything that breathes praise the Lord.
Let everything that breathes praise the Lord.
Let everything that breathes praise the Lord.
—Joseph Massey
Original artwork: Leigh Brown. Charlie Kirk, 2025. Graphite, charcoal, acrylic, ink, and pastel on heavyweight archival cotton paper. 11x14"
Joseph Massey
Joseph Massey is a writer and poet who lives in upstate New York. His work has appeared in many journals and magazines, including the Nation, Frontier, and American Poets: The Journal of the Academy of American Poets. He is the author of "America Is the Poem."
Leigh Brown
Leigh Brown is an American artist and designer. Her artwork is available for purchase at leighbrownart.com.@Leighandbrown →
