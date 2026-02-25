In the UK, 'racism' is a worse offense than rape

Britain’s media no longer tells the public what matters — it tells them what is safe to be angry about. A single word can dominate headlines for weeks, while violent crimes that challenge elite dogma quietly fade from view.

That imbalance was exposed recently after petrochemicals billionaire and Manchester United chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe came under heavy criticism for saying Britain has been “colonized by immigrants.”

After following her home, he stabbed her 23 times, later celebrating with other asylum seekers using a government-issued debit card.

Ratcliffe was not referring to a specific crime. He was making a broad claim about mass immigration and national cohesion. Yet the media response to his phrasing was immediate and intense — especially when contrasted with the muted coverage of serious crimes committed by illegal migrants around the same time.

Defining issue

Mass migration is the defining issue in British public life. It has accelerated demographic change, worsened the housing crisis, fueled sectarianism, and introduced de facto blasphemy norms shielding Islam from criticism. More troubling still, it has coincided with the arrival of violent criminals and sexual predators, often housed at public expense in struggling communities.

One recent example is Ahmad Mulakhil, an Afghan asylum seeker convicted of abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl. The crime was horrific. The coverage was fleeting. It barely registered in the national conversation.

That silence makes the backlash against Ratcliffe revealing.

In a Sky News interview, Ratcliffe gave voice to a concern widely shared but rarely permitted: that housing tens of thousands of young men from the developing world — often with minimal scrutiny — has placed women and girls at greater risk.

Rather than debate that claim, the media fixated on his language — his use of the word "colonized."

Hysterical reaction

Ratcliffe was branded racist, greedy, and offensive. The BBC treated his remark as a national emergency. Prime Minister Keir Starmer demanded an apology. There was no serious engagement with the substance of his argument — only tone policing and moral posturing.

Some critics accused Ratcliffe of hypocrisy because Manchester United employs foreign players. The argument is so stupid it barely needs rebutting. Bruno Fernandes did not arrive illegally via people smugglers. He entered Britain lawfully to perform a skilled role at the highest level. Conflating elite athletes with illegal migrants crossing the Channel is deliberate obfuscation.

Misdirected outrage

Ratcliffe’s comments came amid a series of crimes that underscore the stakes of Britain’s immigration failures. Deng Chol Majek, a Sudanese national who entered the U.K. illegally while posing as a teenager, was sentenced to 29 years for the murder of Rhiannon Whyte. Majek lived in a taxpayer-funded hotel where Whyte worked. After following her home, he stabbed her 23 times, later celebrating with other asylum seekers using a government-issued debit card.

As someone who lives in Britain, I can attest that Ratcliffe’s description reflects visible demographic change. In parts of Birmingham, white British population has fallen into the low single digits in terms of percentage, reflecting how sharply local demographics have shifted. According to the 2021 Census, London’s white British population has fallen to 36.8%, with most boroughs now majority non-white British — a dramatic shift from 1961, when it stood at 98%. Similar patterns exist in Leicester, Luton, and Slough. Projections suggest white British people will become a national minority by 2063.

'Colonize them for life'

Against this backdrop, outrage over vocabulary feels grotesquely misplaced.

Since the turn of the millennium, Britain has welcomed millions from the developing world, often driven by what can only be described as suicidal empathy. The consequences have been deadly. The past decade alone has seen Islamist terrorists and the children of recent migrants murder British soldiers, concert-goers, schoolchildren, and a sitting member of parliament.

Yet we are told the real scandal is a word.

The reaction to Ratcliffe’s remark exposes a familiar hypocrisy. Colonization appears regularly on protest signs, in activist poetry, and even on the London Underground. Immigrants themselves use it freely. As one French-Algerian man told Rebel News, “They’ve colonized us for 132 years, and now we’re going to colonize them for life.”

As the meme puts it: It’s cool when they do it.

Ratcliffe had every right to speak plainly about his country’s decline. The fixation on his phrasing is not a sign of moral seriousness but of moral evasion — and it allows those in power to avoid confronting the real and growing costs of their own policies.