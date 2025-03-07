Is the US government really spending $400 million on Cybertrucks?

Rumors are swirling that the feds are buying $400 million worth of Tesla Cybertrucks.

That would be a huge conflict of interest, considering that Tesla chief Elon Musk is heading up the Department of Government Efficiency in its campaign to curb out-of-control government spending.

But is it true?

Not according to Musk. “I’m pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least,” Musk posted on X last week.

Some clarification is in order. Yes, some state officials will be driving around in special armored versions of the stainless steel pickup. The U.S. State Department has budgeted for new “Armored Electric Vehicles” over the next five years.

But it's important to note that this budget was first drafted under the Biden administration in December of last year. Then it specifically included “Armored Teslas” as one of its line items. Also included were armored sedans and armored BMW X5 and X7s. A December State Department procurement list also included $400 million in Cybertrucks.

Under Trump, the State Department has changed all of those to the more generic “Armored Electric Vehicles.” The program has a target for delivery through the next five years.

These were first listed under the code for "miscellaneous food manufacturing." That's since been updated with the code for "armored car services."

That could be a simple clerical error. But a bigger question remains. No matter who makes these vehicles, why does the State Department need $400 million worth?

The State Department buys all types of armored trucks and gas vehicles annually. My guess is that this is a tempest in a teapot and that much of this government purchase will be canceled.

We'll be watching if something comes of this story.