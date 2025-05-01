Is this the end of Canada?

Mark Carney didn’t even have a seat in Canada’s House of Commons when he replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party in March.

At the time, it seemed his tenure would be a short one. With the federal election just seven weeks away, the Liberals were trailing the Conservative Party by seven points, 20 to 27. Most assumed that the untested Carney would lose to veteran Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

In fact, as recently as January, Poilievre's party was expected to win the largest majority in Canada's history.

Instead, when the polls closed Monday, the Conservatives had captured a meager 144 seats, and Poilievre was sent packing after 20 years in Parliament.

The separatist Bloc Quebecois got 23 seats, while the socialist New Democrats got seven and the Green Party one.

And the Liberals? 168 seats, enough to win them a minority government — with Carney at the helm.

What happened? In a word: Trump.

The American president's trademark bluster proved the gift that kept on giving for Carney and his party. Trump may not really have wanted to annex Canada and make it the "51st state," but many Canadians took him at his word. Even for those who didn't, the crippling tariffs Trump levied against the country were threatening enough.

So Carney effectively ran against Trump instead of Poilievre, whom he successfully branded as Canada’s answer to the 47th (and 45th) president.

In the process, the former economic adviser for Trudeau somehow convinced voters to see him as an outsider and an agent of change. Never mind that his party had virtually destroyed the economy in a decade of rule — doubling the national debt, creating a vicious affordable housing crisis, and punishing Canadians with a carbon tax that kept rising.

Carney wisely put the carbon tax on hold just before he called an election, but did not eradicate it.

Carney also bears responsibility for some of his government’s radical environmental policies, notably net zero energy use. It's an onerous standard he wants to enforce for both domestic and foreign companies doing business in Canada with punishing taxes and tariffs.

It could kill a Canadian economy that is already one of the weakest in the G20. Businesses are expected to move south or anywhere they won’t be affected by the idiocy of green energy policies.

Carney also wants to ban the gas-powered car and introduce a home equity tax that would devastate retirees and hurt homeowners.

None of this hampered Carney's rise in the polls. Nor did the allegations of his murky business practices.

What about his leadership of Glasgow Financial Alliance, an environmental lobby that was cited by the House Judiciary Committee as a “climate cartel” because it aggressively worked to force banks and corporations to adopt net zero policies?

Or his public support for the Chinese yuan to replace the U.S. dollar as the global currency?

Or his stint as chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, during which the company avoided paying taxes by funneling its profits through tax havens like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands?

Nobody cared. Just call him Teflon Mark.

Even in his victory speech Monday night, Carney couldn't resist moaning about his best frenemy.

“As I’ve been warned, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, that will never ever happen.”

Considering that Carney and Trump have had business dealings in the past — and that the president actually endorsed Carney on three separate occasions — it's advisable to take this anti-Trump rhetoric with a grain of salt.

Carney’s rise has led to renewed interest in separation in Alberta, with independence gaining more popular support than ever.

Alberta knows Carney will suppress the oil and gas sector even more than Trudeau — while at the same time expecting it to dole out money for other less prosperous provinces.

If Alberta leaves, it could be the beginning of the end of Canada — but that just might be Carney’s goal. His globalist ties to the World Economic Forum and the United Nations are well known.

The Conservatives are hoping that the Liberal minority government will fall within the year before Carney has a chance to do too much damage.

As for Poilievre, he put on a brave face in his Monday night concession speech.

“Now my message to Canadians, the promise that was made to me and to all of you is that anybody from anywhere could achieve anything; that through hard work, you could get a great life, you have a nice, affordable home on a safe street," he told a the crowd of supporters.

"My purpose in politics is and will continue to be to restore that promise.”