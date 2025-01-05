'It Ends with Us' star smacks NY Times with $250M fake news suit

When the New York Times is calling “woke” movies out of date, you know we’ve made progress.

Another sign? A new Netflix roast brimming with the most offensive gags possible. No joke, as an addled, soon-to-be ex-president might say.

A comedian is making people unsafe, according to a far-left comedian whose comedy trailer boasts that the special is about 'herstory.'

“Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year” debuted on the streamer mere days ago, and the reaction has been ... mild, to say the least.

No hashtag campaigns targeting Netflix or the assembled comics. No media hit pieces demanding an Apology TourTM for the offenders.

It’s not for lack of trying. The special poked fun at Bruce Willis’ dementia, Lizzo’s calorie count, and, most shocking of all, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s death. The latter (courtesy of Tim Dillon) proved uniquely tasteless.

So where’s the outrage? All this scribe could find in a good faith Google News search was one story attempting to drum up panic over a Blake Lively reference.

"Netflix Comedy Roast Slammed for Untimely ‘C-Word’ Joke About Blake Lively," Decider.com shrieked. Breaking news: It’s no longer 2020 (thank goodness) ...

Chappelle moan

Add Michelle Buteau to the list of comedians telling their peers what they can and cannot say.

The star of Netflix’s just-released “Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind” takes aim at Dave Chappelle in the hour-long special. Fair enough, and that’s certainly punching up, to use the left’s parlance.

It’s what she said that’s more than a little creepy.

Buteau called out Chappelle for making jokes about the trans community. That, too, isn’t new. The left has been doing just that since Chappelle’s 2021 special “The Closer” debuted.

Except she suggested Chappelle is putting people at risk.

“Dave, it’s not funny, it’s dangerous. ... Make it funny. I can’t believe somebody would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe. That is so wild to me, truly.”

A comedian is making people unsafe, according to a far-left comedian whose comedy trailer boasts that the special is about “herstory.”

Cue the eye rolls.

Bet she thinks we should defund the police, embrace Soros-supported prosecutors, and keep every item at Walgreens behind bulletproof glass.

It’s a mystery why Donald Trump is heading back to the White House later this month ...

Vintage Chevy

Hollywood stars rarely trash one another.

They’re part of a unique community, one where jobs are scarce and opportunities dry up after a single box-office dud. It’s a cruel business, which helps explain why so many keep secrets about their peers.

Except when it comes to Chevy Chase.

The cast of Chase’s old show “Community” has little love for the comedy legend. And he won’t be part of the upcoming “Community” revival film.

Chase’s reputation precedes him, but the team behind “Saturday Night” invited him to a sneak peek of the film anyway. The movie recalls the 90 chaotic minutes behind the very first “SNL” episode back in 1975.

So what did Chase think of the film, which features actor Cory Michael Smith playing his younger self? “Saturday Night” director Jason Reitman shares the reaction with the “Fly on the Wall” podcast.

“[Chase] comes up to me after, and he pats me on the shoulder and goes, ‘Well, you should be embarrassed,'" Reitman recalled to hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade.

Was that an out-and-out dig? Was it just Chevy being Chevy and ribbing the director? Reitman can’t say for sure. It’s worth adding that Smith’s portrayal of Chase is ... complicated in the film. That Chase ego is in full effect, but it also shows him to be a first-class talent.

Bottom line? Never invite Chase to your movie premiere. Better safe than sorry ...

Blake Libely?

The new year is still very, very new, but the most dramatic storyline is already under way.

Very late last year, actress Blake Lively sued “It Ends with Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment. Team Baldoni fired back, promising a countersuit to protect his name and allegedly set the record straight.

Now, Baldoni is suing the New York Times for what he claims is the platform’s erroneous reporting on the legal imbroglio.

The $250 million suit, according to Variety, is “for libel and false light invasion of privacy over the Dec. 21 article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

The old gray lady fired back, saying team Baldoni “have not pointed to a single error” in the piece in question.

Stay tuned. No matter how this plays out, it’s going to make one heck of a fact-based movie.