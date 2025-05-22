Jaguar claws back from biggest marketing fail since Bud Light

Imagine a legendary car brand, known for its sleek design and British elegance, deciding to reinvent itself with a daring new image.

Exciting, right? For Jaguar Land Rover, that bold move turned into a spectacular misfire.

Jaguar’s ad, with its pink boulders and 'delete ordinary' tagline, felt like a betrayal to fans expecting a roaring cat, not an avant-garde dreamscape.

The company's 2024 rebrand, intended to launch an electric future, crashed hard, igniting a backlash so intense that it has now forced the company to overhaul its advertising strategy.

I’m diving into this gripping tale — how Jaguar’s “woke” rebrand backfired and tanked sales and what it means for the brand’s road ahead. Buckle up, because this story is a lesson in listening to your customers, and Jaguar is finally hearing you loud and clear.

'Delete ordinary'

Let’s set the scene. In November 2024, Jaguar unveiled what it called “the biggest change in Jaguar’s history — a complete reinvention for the brand.”

Gone were the iconic leaping-cat logo, the “growler” badge, and even the cars from their main ad campaign. In their place? A surreal pink moonscape, eclectic models in garishly colored outfits, and a slogan: “Delete ordinary.”

The ad, crafted by Accenture Song and JLR’s in-house agency, Spark44, aimed to reposition Jaguar as an electric-only luxury brand by 2026, targeting a younger, global audience.

Declawed

But instead of cheers, Jaguar faced a torrent of criticism, with fans, commentators like Nigel Farage, and even Elon Musk slamming the campaign as “woke” and out of touch.

Why did this rebrand flop so spectacularly? It alienated Jaguar’s core audience. Loyal customers, who revered the brand’s nearly century-long legacy of elegant saloons and thrilling sports cars, felt betrayed.

The ad’s focus on abstract visuals and diverse models — without a single car — left fans bewildered. Jaguar’s ad looks like a perfume commercial, not a car brand.

Ditching the iconic “growler” for a curved geometric “J” badge only fueled the outrage online. Online platforms lit up with fans mocking the rebrand as a desperate bid to chase trends rather than honor Jaguar’s heritage of luxury and performance.

Plummeting sales

The backlash wasn’t just vocal — it hit Jaguar’s bottom line hard. Sales plummeted from 61,661 cars in 2022 to 33,320 in 2024, a nearly 50% drop in two years. While some argue the decline started earlier, the controversial November 2024 campaign poured fuel on the fire.

Jaguar’s U.K. sales plummeted in 2024, even as Range Rover and Defender models thrived. The contrast is telling: Land Rover embraced rugged luxury, while Jaguar pivoted to a lineup of electric vehicles only that intentionally pushed away its base. Nigel Farage warned the rebrand could bankrupt the company, and Elon Musk echoed the sentiment, criticizing the move as a misstep.

Changing lanes

Jaguar’s leadership initially stood firm.

Managing Director Rawdon Glover said criticism was "hatred and intolerance," insisting the ad wasn’t “woke” but a courageous step to redefine the brand. He touted the upcoming Type 00 electric car with a 430-mile range.

But the numbers didn’t lie. By May 2025, Jaguar Land Rover announced a global creative account review to replace Accenture Song, whose contract runs until mid-2026, as reported by the Daily Mail. This move marks a clear retreat from the rebrand disaster, signaling Jaguar’s readiness to course-correct.

This isn’t the first time a brand has stumbled by prioritizing trends over authenticity. Think Bud Light’s 2023 Dylan Mulvaney campaign, Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner "protest" commercial, or Coca-Cola’s "New Coke." These brands faced boycotts and sales drops for straying from their roots.

Jaguar’s misstep follows suit: chasing a “woke” aesthetic over what customers crave — cars that embody power, style, and heritage. As I’ve noted before, whether discussing undervalued classics or today’s market, buyers value substance over flash. Jaguar’s ad, with its pink boulders and “delete ordinary” tagline, felt like a betrayal to fans expecting a roaring cat, not an avant-garde dreamscape.

External pressures

External pressures compounded Jaguar’s troubles. The 25% tariffs on foreign cars, imposed by President Trump in 2025, forced JLR to halt U.S. shipments briefly, adding £9,500 to the price of a Range Rover Evoque. Though exports resumed, the tariffs squeezed Jaguar’s already struggling sales, particularly as the company shifts to pricier electric models.

With used car prices climbing — wholesale prices hit a high in April 2025, per Cox Automotive — the classic car market is surging, making Jaguar’s heritage more valuable than ever. Yet the rebrand ignored this, alienating collectors who might have coveted a classic XJS or E-Type.

Regaining trust

What’s next for Jaguar? The agency review is a promising start, but it’s no quick fix.

JLR aims to position Jaguar as an upmarket electric brand, rivaling Tesla and Lucid. The Type 00, spotted testing in February 2025, boasts a 430-mile range and a striking unique design, but it’s a gamble if the brand can’t regain trust.

Social media reflects the skepticism, with users like Peter Thompson calling the rebrand “utterly terrible” and Andy Wigmore demanding that Jaguar’s leadership step down. The takeaway is clear: Authenticity beats trend-chasing. Jaguar’s legacy — sleek, powerful, unmistakably British — resonates more than fleeting cultural gestures.

For Jaguar fans, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The decision to part ways with Accenture Song shows the company is listening — finally.

A new agency could refocus on what makes Jaguar iconic: stunning design, exhilarating performance, and that signature growl. Picture a campaign blending the Type 00’s hybrid power with a nod to the E-Type’s timeless curves — that’s the Jaguar we love.

We have no confirmation that a hybrid power train is likely, but pivoting to what works can turn things around. Jaguar needs to harness that energy, merging its future with its storied past.

My advice for Jaguar enthusiasts? Keep your classic gems; they are rising in value. For now, Jaguar has heard you loud and clear, and this agency shake-up is proof. The road ahead is changing, but it must roar with the soul of a cat. Keep watching for more automotive insights, and let’s see if Jaguar can claw its way back to greatness.