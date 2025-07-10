'Too Much' whiteness in Lena Dunham's new Netflix show? Just look BEHIND the camera, says 'Girls' star

Actress, writer, and former leftist "It girl" Lena Dunham is back — older, wiser, and ready to confront the biggest mistake she made with the hit HBO show that put her on the map: It simply wasn't woke enough.

Dunham vows this won't happen with her latest venture, the romantic comedy "Too Much." The Netflix series comes more than a decade after the 2012 debut of "Girls," which brought instant acclaim — and near-instant backlash — for star and creator Dunham.

'The funny thing is that she would probably still be under fire if her cast was more diverse.'

"Girls" wrapped up its sixth and final season in April 2017; since then, Dunham has starred in or written one-off television episodes while acting in about a dozen films.

But after all this time, the legacy of "Girls" has returned to haunt her.

White what you know

While conservatives dismissed "Girls" for its self-indulgent depiction of promiscuity as "sexual empowerment," its harshest critics were arguably liberals.

As soon as it aired, "Girls" was heckled from the far corners of leftism for its apparent lack of "diversity." Dunham admitted at the time that the nearly all-white skin tones in the show were simply a reflection of her life, since she is "half-Jew, half-WASP."

This time around, Dunham is determined to affirm her loyalty to progressive ideology before anyone can question it.

In 2012, Dunham did damage control by going on NPR's "Fresh Air" to say she was trying to avoid "tokenism in [her] casting" and opted for her chosen actresses because she assumed the "experience of an African American girl and a white girl" were "drastically different."

You see, it wasn't indifference that made her exclude black characters — but respect.

Pre-emptive apology

While that may have worked almost a decade ago, it's not going to fly in 2025 — and Dunham knows it. That's why she's doing a kind of pre-emptive apology tour before "Too Much" even premieres.

Lena Dunham

In a recent interview with the Independent, Dunham suggested that the real culprit in the "Girls" diversity imbroglio was the entertainment industry as a whole.

"I think one of the profound issues around ''Girls' ... was that there was so little real estate for women in television that if you had a show called 'Girls,' which is such a monolithic name, it sounds like it's describing all the girls in all the places."

Dunham added that she understands how it would be "really disappointing to people" if they felt the show did not reflect "a multitude of experiences."

The 39-year-old went on to explain that she did "like the conversation" about how woke her show needs to be and said it would not be a problem for the new Netflix series.

I spy ... DEI

To that end, Dunham revealed she has pledged her allegiance to diversity in both the production and casting of "Too Much."

Yes, like "Girls," "Too Much" puts white, affluent characters front and center, with little to no room for people of color. But Dunham urges viewers to think of all the non-whites working behind the scenes to bring this vision to the screen.

"The thing I have really come to believe is that one of the most important things is not just diversity in front of the camera, but it's diversity behind the camera," she told the Independent. "As a producer, one of my goals is to bring a lot of different voices into a position where they can tell their story."

Lena Dunham (L) and Megan Stalter

Nice try

While impressive, Dunham's deft butt-covering may not be enough to satisfy a baying leftist mob always on the hunt for a new victim, warns culture writer Natasha Biase.

"The funny thing is that she would probably still be under fire if her cast was more diverse," Biase told Blaze News.

If anything, Dunham is trying too hard, continued Biase.

"I understand that we live in a diverse world, and film and television are supposed to be a reflection of that, but we are also often told to write what we know, and that’s exactly what Lena Dunham did."

Dunham bending the knee and "forcing herself" to write characters to which she can't relate would arguably be seen as "more controversial and irresponsible," Biase added, implying that Dunham is in a no-win situation.

"Our girl's about to learn that you can’t please the mob!"

