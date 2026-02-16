James Van Der Beek's message about finding God resurfaces after death: 'I am worthy of God's love'

Actor James Van Der Beek found love from God before his passing.

Since the 48-year-old "Dawson's Creek" star's death from cancer, support has poured in for his family by the millions. However, a video from Van Der Beek's journey with faith may provide an even longer lasting impression than some of his films.

'If I'm worthy of God's love, shouldn't I also be worthy of my own?'

Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, with his family delivering the message on his Instagram account.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," the message read.

Nose-to-nose with death

Since then, fans have reconnected with a message the actor posted on his birthday on March 8, 2024. At that time, Van Der Beek said he was on the road to recovery after having to look his own mortality in the eye, coming "nose-to-nose with death."

"All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me," he said, after saying he viewed himself as an actor. Being away for cancer treatment meant he could "no longer be a husband" and no longer "pick up his kids and put them to bed."

"I could not be a provider because I wasn't working. I couldn't even be a steward of a land," Van Der Beek continued. It was at this point the Connecticut native revealed how he felt about his identity as a "skinny, weak guy alone in an apartment with cancer."

Worthy of God's love

"I meditated, and the answer came through. I am worthy of God's love simply because I exist. And if I'm worthy of God's love, shouldn't I also be worthy of my own? And the same is true for you," he posited.

Van Der Beek admitted to his audience that he believed this revelation came to him because of "all the prayers and the love that have been directed toward me."

He added, "However it sits in your consciousness, however it resonates, run with it. ... I am worthy of love because you are. Thank you for the love and prayers everyone. Have a blessed day."

Van Der Beek leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, and six children. Since his passing, many celebrities have come out in support of his family, emphasizing how kind of a soul the actor was.

'Forever in my heart'

This included WWE star Stacy Keibler, who said, "Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life," according to Page Six.

NFL legend Brett Favre revealed he was good friends with the Van Der Beek family, remarking on their shared faith, laughs, and conversations over the years.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor Alfonso Ribeiro shared multiple heartfelt messages online, stating that he was with Van Der Beek before his passing.

"I'm so broken right now," Ribeiro wrote. "I will forever be in debt for all they’ve given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart."

'No debate no democracy'

Throughout his illness, Van Der Beek remarked how financially straining the ordeal had become. He had even auctioned off jerseys from his beloved football movie "Varsity Blues" to pay for cancer treatment in November.

The actor's family has posted a Go Fund Me campaign, which as reached nearly $2.3 million at the time of this writing. Director Steven Spielberg reportedly donated $25,000 as well.

In 2023, Van Der Beek made headlines after criticizing the Democratic Party for not holding a primary to choose their presidential candidate.

"How do we have a government, how do we have democracy if we're letting a small, little back room of people make all the important decisions for us?" he asked at the time.

"That's not a democracy, and it doesn't work. Because y'all have been wrong about a lot these last couple years in that back room. No debate no democracy."

