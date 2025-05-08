Kennedy Center slams activist performers boycotting Trump: 'Vapid and intolerant'

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell said performers boycotting President Donald Trump "won't be welcomed" to the venue.

Grenell's comments came after cast members of "Les Misérables" announced they will be boycotting Trump's appearance next month. Grenell pushed back at these performers, calling them "vapid and intolerant artists" who lack professionalism.

"Any performer who isn't professional enough to perform to patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won't be welcomed," Grenell said in a statement.

"In fact, we think it would be important to out those vapid and intolerant artists to ensure producers know who they shouldn’t hire — and that the public knows which shows have political litmus tests to sit in the audience," Grenell added.

The cast of "Les Misérables" has not been the only prominent Trump critic in the theater. Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the hit musical "Hamilton,"also said he was going to cancel his performances at the Kennedy Center.

“The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center" Miranda said. "We're just not going to be a part of it."

Grenell maintained that the Kennedy Center is an apolitical venue and that anyone who fails to treat it as such is unwelcome.

"The Kennedy Center wants to be a place where people of all political stripes sit next to each other and never ask who someone voted for but instead enjoys a performance together," Grenell said.

