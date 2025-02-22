Kingstone Studios: Spreading Christ's kingdom through comic books

Art Ayris thumbs through a pile of mail on his desk, then raises several envelopes. “Here's two letters from prisoners: ‘Send us your comics.’“

Every day, Ayris, CEO of Kingstone Media, gets these requests for the Kingstone Bible — a three-volume graphic novel adaptation of the Good Book.

In America, only 7% of people have read the Bible cover to cover. 'If only 7% of people read the instruction manual for something, you’re going to have a problem,' says Aryis.

He chats by video from the headquarters of Kingstone Studios in Central Florida. Behind him are displayed posters from his various releases.

He’s lean, a lifelong jogger. With his black mustache and his shock of white hair and his striped gray shirt, he looks like an off-duty firefighter. Calm demeanor, somehow able to become passionate without losing his tone or his cool.

He tells me that the average inmate has a third-grade reading level. “They just haven't really gotten the education they need. They certainly haven't gotten the spiritual education that they need.”

He feels deeply for inmates — their blood has quite literally run through his body.

'They gave blood to save my life'

Ayris was 4 at the time. His father, a contractor, was pushing a lawn mower and didn't realize his son was behind him, when a projectile piece of wire flew from the machine, striking Ayris in the stomach.

“Then I can remember laying on the seat of the car as he's driving me to the hospital and, you know, blood coming out of my intestines.”

He arrived at the hospital in critical condition, but the real danger wasn’t just the injury — it was the rapid loss of blood. The hospital didn’t have enough.

In a desperate move, doctors reached out to the local prison. Inmates came to donate blood.

“They gave blood to save my life.”

An unlikely beginning

Ayris’ passion for comics didn’t begin in the traditional way — he wasn’t a child who spent hours drawing on everything. His mother, an accomplished artist, had passed down an appreciation for creativity, but Art’s path was far from conventional.

Growing up, he was known more for being a “rounder” in school, often suspended for his antics. Deep down, Ayris was bored with school and not interested in conventional art. Yet even as he found trouble in his youth, he also found the beginnings of something greater.

A fateful choice

Ayris comes from several generations of American soldiers, with family in both world wars. His father was a veteran. His favorite uncle died while serving as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

At 18, Ayris was ready to continue this legacy. But at the last minute, his parents urged him to go to college instead.

There, he began his lifelong soldierly role in a different kind of battle: a campaign of ideas and theories.

A deeper purpose

Ayris describes his life as one marked by torpedoes — unexpected crises that have forced him to confront his own mortality and the deeper purpose of his existence.

He recently told his wife: “When I really do drop, you’ll know it’s God’s will because He’s kept me alive through so many of these episodes.”

When he was 19, gangrene set in from his childhood injury, nearly killing him again.

“The doctors told me, ‘We have to operate immediately,’” he recalls.

But the first procedure didn’t solve the problem. As complications mounted, Ayris was given a grim prognosis: one last attempt at surgery, or he would need a colostomy.

“I was 19 years old, weighing 135 pounds — I looked like a POW,” he says. “They didn’t know if I was going to live or die.”

At Ayris' lowest point, when survival was uncertain, a Presbyterian pastor visited him in the hospital: “He shared the basics of the gospel,” Art tells me. “He walked me through it — acknowledging I was a sinner, believing Christ died for my sins, and confessing Him as my Savior. And it just made sense to me. My whole idea of living for myself seemed so stupid.”

Though the transformation didn’t happen overnight, that moment planted a seed. “It took me a while to get all the partying out of my system,” he admits. “But by my early 20s, I had fully committed my life to Christ.”

The experience of nearly losing his life imbued Ayris with a sharpened focus on eternity. “God gives us a great life here, but even the best life is so short,” he reflects. “I’ve lost friends who’ve stepped into eternity, and it’s made me realize that the next life is what I really need to prepare for.”

A born educator

Ayris' greatest talent lies in sharing knowledge. He was destined to educate.

In his 20s, he became a pastor while working full-time as a teacher and a football coach. It didn’t take long for him to confront challenges in the education system. “It was horrendous, what I saw in the public school,” he recalls.

He was hired by the only fully unionized school in the county, where fellow educators immediately pressured him to join the teachers' union. Reluctantly, he signed up.

“When I started reading those magazines from the [American Federation of Teachers] and the [National Education Association], it was like reading the manifesto of the Communist Party,” he says.

Within a year, Ayris left the union. “I didn’t care who got upset with me. I just got out.” The experience cemented his conviction that education in America needed to be rebuilt from the ground up.

Not long after, the church asked Ayris to leave his teaching position and join full-time ministry. “It was a good genesis,” he says, reflecting on how his path eventually led to creating comic books. “I’ve always had a conviction that Christian media should be better.”

Spreading the 'instruction manual'

While serving as a children’s pastor, Ayris noticed a concerning trend. Many of the kids he ministered to had little or no knowledge of the Bible.

So he set out to make the instruction manual more accessible.

He noticed that these same children were captivated by graphic novels and manga — stories that often lacked uplifting or meaningful messages. Rather than settling for the limited and often uninspired materials available for children’s ministry, Ayris saw an opportunity.

“There’s no reason we couldn’t create a Marvel for this market,” he says. His vision was simple but bold: Use comics to connect kids to the Bible in ways they could understand and enjoy.

The Kingstone Bible

Kingstone Studios

With this idea in mind, Ayris co-founded Kingstone Comics. Partnering with a team of 40 illustrators — many of whom had worked for Marvel and DC — he set out to create high-quality, engaging content for a new generation.

But for Ayris, Kingstone’s mission couldn’t be more different. “DC just had the Joker being pregnant, giving birth to a baby, and all that trans junk woke stuff,” he says.

The company's first major project, the Kingstone Bible, combined stunning visuals with compelling storytelling, offering kids and adults alike an accessible way to engage with Scripture.

"We’re not competing with Christian publishers,” says Ayris. “We’re competing with Marvel and DC.”

Batman and the gospel

Christianity has always had a rich relationship with the arts.

From gospel murals in ancient catacombs to the timeless masterpieces of the Renaissance, believers have used creative expression to communicate truth.

“If there’s anything that’s creative, it’s God,” Ayris says, marveling at creation’s diversity, from the weirdness of the platypus to the complexity of human beings.

At Kingstone, this divine creativity fuels the mission to share faith through modern storytelling, using comics and animation as vehicles to reach new audiences.

For Ayris, Kingstone’s work is part of that long tradition, a continuation of weaving the sacred into the creative.

But instead of stained glass or symphonies, Kingstone builds stories with panels, ink, and bold visual narrative — tools designed to resonate with today’s generation.

US Comics

As Kingstone grew, Ayris saw another cultural need: reclaiming America’s history from narratives that diminished its greatness. In 2023, he launched U.S. Comics, an imprint dedicated to celebrating America’s founding, its heroes, and its struggles.

The first series takes readers through the early days of the nation, from the arrival of the Pilgrims to Cornwallis’ surrender at Yorktown.

The response to U.S. Comics has been overwhelmingly positive. Readers praise the depth and the comics' ability to make American history come alive.

U.S. Comics highlights the profound influence of Christian values on the country’s formation. “The founding fathers weren’t perfect,” Ayris says, “but there’s no question that America was founded on biblical principles.”

Kingstone Studios

The art of storytelling

Comics are a unique medium, relying on the sequencing of frozen images to create motion and life. Each panel is static, yet together they unfold dynamic narratives, immersing readers in vivid worlds of action and emotion. This makes comics a uniquely powerful medium for redemptive storytelling.

The superhero genre exemplifies this power but can only take it so far. Iconic figures like Batman battle villains across fiery landscapes and glittering utopias, their capes and armor symbolizing timeless clashes of good versus evil.

Despite their cultural impact, comics have often been dismissed as lowbrow entertainment, a diversion for the masses. For decades, they’ve been undervalued as an art form caught between writing and illustration.

Through Kingstone’s pages, the battle between good and evil transcends superheroes. It becomes a reflection of deeper spiritual realities. Whether introducing young readers to the Bible or offering fresh perspectives to seasoned believers, Kingstone blends tradition with innovation.

In prayerful hands, comics carry the weight of eternity.

The Constitution

U.S. Comics has also released a graphic novel adaptation of the U.S. Constitution. Art sees this as a critical tool for educating younger generations about the principles that shaped America, celebrating the dual nature of American identity — the individual and the community.

“The Constitution, like the Bible, is a living document,” Ayris says. “It continues to shape the nation’s direction. Through these comics, we want to reawaken a sense of reverence for the Constitution and help kids understand what made this country great.”

Created in collaboration with Joe Bennett, a former Marvel artist renowned for "The Immortal Hulk" and "Captain America," the comic pairs a rich historical narrative with striking visuals. It has quickly become one of Kingstone’s best sellers, reflecting a growing appetite for stories that honor America’s ideals and values.

Samaritan Inn

While building a career in comics, Ayris remained deeply committed to his local community, particularly through First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Florida.

Ayris spearheaded the founding of the Community Medical Care Center, a free clinic serving uninsured and medically vulnerable individuals. With the help of 50 volunteer doctors and eight dentists, the clinic now provides health care to over 7,000 people annually.

Then, working with his congregation, Ayris led the effort to transform the Big Bass Motel into the Samaritan Inn, a shelter for homeless families.

It was no small task. Converting the aging motel into a functional shelter required heavy finances and widespread community support.

He retold the story in his film “No Vacancy” (2022), featuring Dean Cain.

“Community is key,” Ayris says. “It's very important that communities pull together. When I made that movie, I wanted to show what happens when a community and a church work together.”

'A big Trump guy'

“I’m a big Trump guy,” Ayris says. “I’ve put up Trump signs, even out here in Webster. Sometimes, because I’m a pastor, people get a little frustrated with me. But I think they misunderstand.”

Released on June 14, 2024 — Flag Day and President Trump’s birthday — ”Trump 2024: Restoring the Glory to ‘Old Glory’” is one of U.S. Comics’ standout projects. The special-edition comic celebrates the story of Old Glory.

Flags carry a special resonance. They represent more than fabric. They embody the human condition.

“It is not just a piece of fabric. It’s a symbol of everything sacrificed for this country,” he tells me. “And if somebody starts spitting on the flag or trying to burn it in my presence, there's gonna be a hoedown.”

The heart of compassion

Most comics are mythology. They offer fiction and fantasy, a world of gods and heroes that hint at universal truths but often fall short of reconciliation. While there are plenty of historical comics, none quite matches the specific passion found at Kingstone, which has used the medium’s strengths — its ability to captivate and inspire — to openly proclaim the gospel.

In comics, heroes are often portrayed as mythical figures, elevated through their sacrifices and victories, becoming larger than life. But Kingstone’s heroes reflect a different kind of narrative. They draw from the Bible, where God stands with the victims, not the persecutors. Ordinary geniuses, sacred nobodies.

Kingstone’s mission is deeply tied to this Christian understanding of compassion.

The left has manipulated the Christian concern for victims. Today’s ideologies often co-opt the language of liberation, accusing Christianity of failing its own values while turning compassion into a tool of control. These narratives attempt to replace the heart of Christianity itself, using the language of justice to further agendas of power.

Kingstone confronts this distortion head-on, telling stories that present true compassion. Through Kingstone's work, comic artists transform the battleground of narrative into an opportunity to reveal the heart of the gospel.

In an industry dominated by mythology, Kingstone offers something profoundly different: stories that point not to fleeting heroes but to an eternal Savior, stories that don’t just depict battles but offer the ultimate victory of redemption.

They remind readers that the greatest hero of all didn’t ascend through conquest but through sacrifice — a story more powerful than any myth could ever tell.

“I never envisioned running a comic-book media company as a teenager,” Ayris says. “But God had to actuate my life, to bring out the gifts I didn’t even know were there. Once the Spirit of God fills you, you start discovering those things.”