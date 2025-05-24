Kiss off: Pedro Pascal latest celebrity scold to dump on America

Pedro Pascal is no dummy.

“The Last of Us” actor is having a moment, which means he appears in one out of every five movies or TV shows. We exaggerate but only a little.

Those Tom Cruise stunts are getting more and more dangerous. What next — cabin boy on another 'ladies who launch' Blue Origin flight?

So the star of “Eddington”/”The Fantastic Four”/”Gladiator II”/”Freaky Tales”/”Materialists” is doing what “it actors” do when the spotlight arrives. He’s vomiting out every pet cause he can find.

That doesn’t mean denouncing anti-Semitism or decrying how the Democrats hid a dementia patient from the nation. Oh, no. Pascal is pushing the trans agenda, attacking J.K. Rowling, and, now, promoting Planned Parenthood.

The actor was one of several “names” to sign an open letter supporting the pro-abortion group this week. Oh, and he’s cursing out President Donald Trump.

It’s as if he saw the flaming wreckage of former “it actress” Rachel Zegler and said, “Hold my career" ...

Who's next

You know woke is in retreat when Disney waves the white flag on the subject. The Mouse House has dialed back its progressive propaganda of late, witnessing apolitical smashes like “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” and, now, the live-action “Lilo & Stitch.”

The folks behind “Doctor Who” haven’t gotten that message, apparently. The British sci-fi favorite can’t give up the woke, and it’s costing the show dearly where it counts.

The ratings.

The far-left Deadline.com noted that it’s impossible to deny the show’s viewership has sunk, badly, in recent months.

Meanwhile, the players in the “Who”niverse are giddy at its woke transformation. Co-star Varada Sethu said the naysayers are just proof that the inclusivity is working.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said last month he “has no time” for any fans unhappy with the new direction. If the series’ ratings droop any more, he might have plenty of time on his hands ...

Cruise faces 'Reckoning' at box office

The "last movie star" could use your help.

Tom Cruise stands virtually alone in Hollywood today. He’s unfailingly polite, positive, and apolitical. He spends as much time thanking audiences for seeing his films as shooting them. And of course, he does as many stunts as a studio’s insurance agents will allow.

And it’s not enough this time.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is on track for a $65 million opening this weekend. That’s solid for most films but not one with a reported $400 million price tag. The eighth and perhaps final film in the saga will need a miracle to recoup its costs.

The worse news? The summer movie season is here, and the competition only gets stiffer in the coming weeks.

Besides, those Tom Cruise stunts are getting more and more dangerous. If this flick flops, who knows what extremes he'll go to next time — cabin boy on another "ladies who launch" Blue Origin flight?

Same old Variety

Nothing to see here. Move along.

Actor Zachary Levi is back, and he’s trying to bring Hollywood to Texas. The “Chuck” alum is plotting a movie studio to be built in Austin, a chance to steal Los Angeles’ thunder. That’s the newsy part of this Variety profile.

The crazy part? Both Levi and Variety admit the star’s right-leaning views have damaged his Hollywood career. It’s the latest installment of the Hollywood blacklist 2.0, where right-leaning artists have to watch what they say ... or else.

Naturally, an august publication like Variety just shrugs it off.

Remember that the next time it publishes another “Trump Is a Fascist” article. Its scribes don’t actually know what the word means. Or care ...

U2, Bono?

Better late than never?

U2’s Bono was one of the very few musicians to speak out immediately after Oct. 7, particularly citing the Nova music festival attacked by Hamas barbarians. He’s been mostly quiet since then on the subject, while bolder voices like Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik have taken up the cause on a near-daily basis.

Now, Bono is back, and he’s finally saying what every musician on the planet should have demanded from the jump.

Let the hostages go.

The lead singer is also demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign, perhaps as an attempt to “both sides” the matter.

Either way, it would have been nice if the Irish superstar has used his celebrity clout over the past year. His comments are still better than the near silence from the rest of his community.