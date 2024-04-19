Larry David can't 'Curb' Trump derangement in finale fizzle

You can’t blame conservatives for thinking the worst of John 'Don’t Call Me Cougar' Mellencamp.

The singer’s Democratic bona fides are well known, and last year he told Bill Maher that the lives of black Americans haven’t improved since slave days.

Is he auditioning for “The View"? MSNBC? Keith Olbermann’s X account?

This week, a clip of the aging rocker went viral for all the wrong reasons. The snippet allegedly showed Mellencamp fleeing the stage after the crowd jeered his pro-Biden spiel.

Conservatives pounced AND seized on the clip, eager to bury the snowflake singer.

Except, it didn’t go down like that. Not even close.

Mellencamp was droning on about the homeless crisis during a concert appearance in Toledo, Ohio, when someone shouted a spin on, “Shut up and sing!”

He quickly apologized and belted out “Pink Houses.”

Just kidding! He stormed off the stage. To his credit, he calmed down and returned to finish the gig.

What a trouper!

Meanwhile, too many conservative X accounts ran with the faux story, including the Daily Caller and Citizen Free Press. The latter commendably corrected itself on social media several hours later.

We’re drowning in fake news thanks to the NPR-ization of the press, but conservatives shouldn’t make the problem worse. What’s the old journalism saw? If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out.

And if an unhinged rocker seemingly says something cah-razy, fire up the Google machine before hitting "Send” on that Tweet.

We don’t have 'Larry David' to kick around anymore.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” crank, played of course by the real Larry David, said goodbye to his HBO sitcom earlier this month.

The series finale aped the “Seinfeld” capper in more ways than one. Both episodes recalled the main characters’ bawdy behavior. Both proved unsatisfying.

And yes, there’s definitely something wrong with that.

Did David’s Trump derangement syndrome get the better of him?

The 12th season started strong (“pretty, pretty good!”) but quickly ran out of steam. Only chronic scene-stealer J.B. Smoove delivered, while the show took extended pot shots at GOP darlings, including President Trump and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The finale even featured Trump whistleblower Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Comedy gold, right?

The show’s spoof of Trump’s epic mug shot scored an early laugh, but the rest felt like sour grapes. Even the plot – Larry goes on trial for giving a parched Georgia voter a gulp of water – proved more exasperating than funny.

To David’s credit, he never let the show go woke, but his hard-left politics did him, and us, few favors during what should have been the show’s victory lap.

The new 'Civil War' movie seemed like another election-year swipe against Trump.

Think again (and insert record-scratch sound here).

Director Alex Garland’s “Civil War,” an eerie snapshot of Americans fighting each other, nabbed $25 million to win the box office weekend. The story refuses to follow the Hollywood blueprint, stripping most of the political fights of the day away to focus on journalists covering the melee.

That wasn’t good enough for some.

Paste Magazine slammed it for both-sides-ism, taking a potshot at brave reporter Andy Ngo, who once suffered a brain bleed for covering the violent, fascist movement known as Antifa.

"Civil War" is so dedicated to refusing to take a side that it even shows in its credits: There is footage in this movie from Andy Ngo, a right-wing parody of a journalist who has come to prominence in an age defined by a concerted effort to destroy journalism.

Read the whole daffy column, and you might suffer a brain bleed yourself.

And in the 'I’ll Take Insane Liberal Projection' for $200, John Legend claims President Donald Trump is the beneficiary of a two-tiered justice system.

Really.

Legend, who infamously pushed the defund-the-police debacle, spun his fictional yarn on, where else, MSNBC.

“He’s got access to all kinds of lawyers that are filing this and filing that, delaying every trial. Most people don’t have access to that kind of lawyering, do not have access to the concessions the justice system will provide if you can afford it.”

Somewhere, a well-meaning elderly man with poor memory is smiling ... at something.