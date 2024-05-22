Let her cook: A citrusy birthday treat to celebrate sweet Clementine

My darling Clementine turns 2 this week, and I’ve been thinking about what I can make to celebrate. I love Clemmie’s name because it means “mercy,” and the citrus motif always provides some direction when it comes to choosing things for her.

This is a slight variation on my trusted lemon olive oil cake, adjusted to match her name. You can tint elderflower buttercream frosting orange, or whatever color you like. It’s sweet with a bit of an unexpected punch, just like Clementine. How lucky we are to have her.

I use my handy springform pan, but this could easily be done in two layers in standard cake pans. Bake time may vary!

Equipment

9" springform pan

Ingredients for the orange cake

1 cup olive oil

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, plus 2 tbsp for sprinkling the top

2 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup freshly squeezed orange/clementine juice

zest from 4 oranges or 6 clementines

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup buttermilk (can also use half & half)

Ingredients for the elderflower buttercream

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/8 tsp salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 Tbsp elderflower cordial (St. Germain’s is my favorite)

Instructions