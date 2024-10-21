Lizzo embraces Trump's warning that Kamala Harris will leave country looking like Detroit

Lizzo elicited criticism over the weekend for embracing President Donald Trump's warning that Kamala Harris would leave the whole country looking like Detroit — and suggesting that such an outcome would be optimal.

The rapper, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, informed her supporters prior to taking a private jet to stump for the Green New Deal advocate, "This is how a bad b**** saves democracy."

Jefferson, who now lives nearly 2,000 miles away in a $15 million California mansion, later told a crowd of Democrats in Detroit, where the median listing price for a home is $95,000, "I'm so proud to be from this city. You know, they say if Kamala wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit. OK."

The Democratic crowd cheered at the prospect that Harris might transform the rest of the country to resemble a crime-ridden city that filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

Detroit, a city that has seen its population shrink from over 1.8 million in the 1950s to just over 633,000 last year, scores a 1 on Neighborhood Scout's crime index, where 100 is safest. The chances of falling prey to a violent crime in the city are 1 in 49. The chances of becoming a victim of a property crime are 1 in 22.

According to official city figures, there were 252 homicides, 804 nonfatal shootings, 10,427 aggravated assaults, 669 rapes, 167 carjackings, 9,421 reported motor vehicle thefts, 4,821 burglaries, 15,681 larceny offenses, and 1,392 robberies in the city last year.

WalletHub once again ranked Detroit — where the unemployment rate is over twice the national average at 8.8% — as the neediest of 182 cities in the country. The median household income in the city last year was less than half of the national figure of $80,610.

Jefferson continued, saying, "Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. We're talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. So put some respect on Detroit's name, okay?"

'They actually want Trump to win.'

Jefferson was referring to President Donald Trump's Oct. 10 speech at the Detroit Economic Club, where he said, "Our whole country will end up like Detroit if she's your president. You're going to have a mess on your hands. She destroyed San Francisco. She destroyed, along with Newscum, California, and we're not going to let her do that to this country. We're not going to let it happen."

The Harris campaign and liberal media were keen at the time to ignore the context of Trump's remarks, namely that he was criticizing the hollowing out of America's manufacturing base.

Trump went onto say, "I am telling you right now, standing here in the center of this once-great city, that by the end of my term, the entire world will be talking about the Michigan miracle and the stunning rebirth of Detroit."

Victoria LaCivita, Trump's Michigan communications director, clarified in a statement obtained by CNN that Trump was highlighting how the city has "suffered from globalist policies championed by Kamala Harris that have shipped manufacturing overseas."

"As President Trump emphasized in his speech, his policies will usher in a new era of economic success and stability for Detroit, helping the city reach its fullest potential," added LaCivita.

Critics seized upon Jefferson's remarks, sharing images of abandoned houses in Detroit, staggering statistics about the city's crime, and damning figures regarding the education system.

BlazeTV's Pat Gray said, "Are you serious? What a stupid thing to say. I mean, even if you're proud of your town, you know the rest of the country thinks it's a hellhole, right?"

Conservative commentor Trish Regan noted, "#Lizzo says US 'becoming Detroit' is a good thing. *30% of Detroit lives BELOW poverty line. *Detroit=DOUBLE DIGIT unemployment. *Detroit=one of the highest crime rates in the country. America cannot be #Detroit. USA wants more than ⁦@lizzo ⁩ & Kamala can ever imagine."

David Scott, the musician known as the Kiffness, responded, "I'm from South Africa, (one of the highest crime rates in the world) & I've never been robbed on tour. I was in Detroit last year & our tour van was robbed TWICE in one night."

Comedian David Angelo shared the video with the caption, "My theory has been that Democrats know everything is about to collapse and they actually want Trump to win."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!