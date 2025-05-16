Lorde and 5 other celebs who broke up with birth control

Move over, ayahuasca.

The hottest new drug among the beautiful people doesn't require a shaman or a week at a posh jungle resort.

Uncut ovulation ... is said to induce feelings of mental clarity, attractiveness, heightened sexual desire, and overall well-being.

Instead, all you need is a set of XX chromosomes.

More and more women are ignoring Big Pharma's shrill "Just Say No" scare tactics and tripping out on their own natural fertility cycles.

The latest acolyte to admit it is pop star Lorde. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the "Royals" singer described going off the pill in 2023, after taking it since she was 15 years old.

"I hadn’t ovulated in 10 years," said Lorde. "And when I ovulated for the first time, I cannot describe to you how crazy it was. One of the best drugs I’ve ever done.”

Uncut ovulation — the period midway through a woman's menstrual cycle during which the ovaries release an egg for potential fertilization — is said to induce feelings of mental clarity, attractiveness, heightened sexual desire, and overall well-being in those who regularly experience it.

Still, the New Zealand-born artist admitted she still grapples with residual shame about participating in a practice that has been linked to the Trump administration's MAHA mandate.

“I’ve now come to see my decision was maybe some quasi right-wing programming."

Such misgivings are a common occurrence in those with strict liberal upbringings.

In many traditionally "sex-positive," Planned Parenthood-going communities, women who decline to disrupt their natural cycles with powerful and unpredictable synthetic hormones are often seen as a threat to "reproductive freedom."

Here are some other famous female faces who've opened up about getting off on not chemically neutering themseves!

Annie Murphy

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

First prescribed the pill "no questions asked" at 16, the "Schitt's Creek" star eventually realized it had been causing intense mood swings for years. "I would have goblin days where I just didn't even recognize myself; I was feeling really, really sad, really down, really anxious."

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The model, socialite, and wife of Justin Bieber stopped taking the pill after she had to be hospitalized for a "mini-stroke" in 2022 at age 25. She later took to the media to share a valuable lesson: "Having a stroke is a potential side effect from birth control pills."

Natalie Portman

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In a speech at her alma mater Harvard's 2015 graduation ceremony, the actress recalled some "pretty dark moments" during her own student days, thanks in part to "birth-control pills that have since been taken off the market for their depressive side effects."

Khloé Kardashian

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The protein popcorn mogul went off the pill in 2017 after a doctor told her she had fewer ovarian follicles — key markers of fertility — than healthy women her age.

Nicole Bendayan

The Washington Post

The health and nutrition influencer was prescribed hormonal birth control at 16 but eventually stopped after years of doctors dismissing her concerns about side effects she was experiencing. "I would get yeast infections almost every month, recurring UTIs, feelings of anxiety and depression, low libido, and in the last three or four years I would bleed after sex ... every single time."