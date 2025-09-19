Manspreading Stewart bumps lady co-host from 'Daily Show' chair

Some feminist.

Jon Stewart normally works the Monday beat at “The Daily Show” as part of his modest comeback tour. The faux anchor decided to pick up an extra shift this week, eager to weigh in ASAP on the suspension of fellow far-left talker Jimmy Kimmel.

Joaquin Phoenix, Cillian Murphy, Sharon Horgan, Steve Coogan, and Peter Gabriel are among the participants in a new activist video promoting … wait for it … Palestine.

He knows how much his country needs him, and it couldn’t wait until Monday. Bless his heart.

And, in the process, Stewart bumped the person who was slated to sit in the anchor chair. That’s Desi Lydic, who just won her second Emmy mere days ago for her work on the show.

Must be nice to be a progressive hero who can mansplain to a successful woman why he needs to take the big seat at a moment’s notice …

Rainning it in

Dwight keeps making sense.

Actor Rainn Wilson from “The Office” is a curious figure in Hollywood. He’s spiritual, but not a Christian. He’s left of center, but not someone decrying the rise of “fascism” every five minutes.

And most shocking of all, he’s aghast that some of his fellow liberals have souls so small you can’t see them without a microscope.

Wilson shared the reaction he saw from some fellow liberals after they learned that conservative icon Charlie Kirk was murdered by a leftist. We’ll let him share more:

I spoke to a couple of — let’s say liberal friends — at an event … and they were like, ‘You won’t find me shedding any tears.'



It was a little bit of a good-riddance thing, and it’s like, ‘Guys, NO!'



We cannot think or talk that way. That is not OK.”

He’s right, but it’s often the norm on the far-left side of the aisle, alas …

RELATED: Coldplay singer asks 80,000 fans to 'send love' to 'Charlie Kirk's family' during final tour stop

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mostly piecemeal protests

Variety’s photo editors got a workout this week.

Kimmel’s firing sparked a passionate protest outside Disney offices in New York and Burbank, or so we were told. The scribe assigned to the story used all the rhetorical tricks possible to play up the outrage, with foreboding phrasing like "Disney faced the consequences of its decision …" and "The crowds slammed ABC, Disney, and Brendan Carr."

The images told the real story – tightly cropped photographs that hid the scope of the protests. This story mentioned 200 people. A separate story said 300 people showed up.

Disney is quaking in its boots, no doubt. The walls are most certainly closing in …

'Imagine' there's no audience

Here we go again.

Remember all those celebrity videos where the stars assembled for the current thing? No makeup. Robotic phrase repetition. Faces you’ve never seen before among some legit stars. Exhausting.

The worst of the worst? The BLM-era “I Take Responsibility” cringe-fest featuring Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, and Stanley Tucci.

Et tu, Stanley?

That Gal Gadot “Imagine” sing-along during the pandemic was a close second. Even liberals loathed that one, offering a rare moment of bipartisan agreement.

Maybe that's why we didn’t get many, if any, during the 2024 presidential campaign.

But now? They’re ba-ack.

Joaquin Phoenix, Cillian Murphy, Sharon Horgan, Steve Coogan, and Peter Gabriel are among the participants in a new activist video promoting … wait for it … Palestine.

“We have to tell the truth on behalf of the people of Palestine,” Brian Cox says in the clip. U.S. photographer Nan Goldin adds, “It’s always been the artist’s role in society to speak out, to risk speaking truth to power.”

Risk? Being pro-Palestine is the trendiest thing to do in celebrity circles. Shout “Free Palestine” and expect your agent’s phone to buzz and buzz.

Cheno-wimp out

Try sharing some heartfelt thoughts for the late Charlie Kirk. Wait: Kristin Chenoweth did just that, and she had to quasi-backpedal later.

I'm sorry if emotion gets involved here, forgive me. I saw what happened online with my own eyes, and I had a human moment of reflection right then. I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks, and that hurt me so badly. I would never. It's no secret that I'm a Christian, that I'm a person of faith. It's also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and for some, that doesn't go together. But for me, it always has and it always will.

Here's a thought: Why not grieve the death of a father and husband, gunned down in cold blood in front of his wife and daughter, without feeling the need to explain yourself to the raging, unhinged leftists who follow you on social media?

For a Hollywood star like Chenoweth, that would be speaking truth to power.