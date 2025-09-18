Coldplay singer asks 80,000 fans to 'send love'  to 'Charlie Kirk's family' during final tour stop

Coldplay singer Chris Martin sent out an unexpected message during the final show of his tour last week.

The band was wrapping up its 10-show stint at Wembley Stadium in London, which saw a reported 800,000 fans file in to hear the group play during the tour, according to Joy Online; an average of 80,000 per show.

'So beautiful. Thank you for saying this.'

During the performance, Martin addressed the crowd several times, but it was his words to his fans before playing his 2005 hit song "Fix You" that have gone viral online.

'We Pray'

"For the final time for a few years in London, let's raise our hands like this and send love anywhere you wanna send it in the world," Martin began, per Metro. "There are so many places that might need it today."

Raising his hands in the air and urging fans to join in, the 48-year-old continued, "So, here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister, you can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff, you can send it to Charlie Kirk's family, you can send it to anybody's family."

Fans cheered at each message, including the one about Kirk, and also when Martin mentioned more places to send the love.

"You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway. You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and Russia," he added, before starting the song.

'Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall'

The next day, some commenters online were not happy with the tribute toward Kirk.

"Charlie Kirk? Really?" one woman wrote on a Coldplay Instagram post.

"I've been at concerts, I cried, I laughed with you. ... I've [had] to read this about Kirk. Are [you] serious? Like really? My world fell apart," another fan wrote below.

These comments were quickly washed out with an overwhelming amount of fan reactions that were spreading love, though, just as Martin seemingly had hoped.

Another video showing the singer's remarks was soon swamped with loving messages as well.

"So beautiful. Thank you for saying this," singer Mary Millben said.

"I love it," professional shooter Jamie Villamor said. Brittany Aldean, actress and wife of country star Jason Aldean, also commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

'Viva La Vida'

Not only were Coldplay's posts filled with adoration over of the gesture, but by the time the band posted a tour-ending video on Tuesday, all its fans had seemingly forgot about any controversies and delivered thousands of comments of support.

"Highlight of my summer," one fan wrote.

"I wish I could do it all over again," another added.

Coldplay's tour was technically the most attended in history, with more than 13 million tickets sold.

This beat out Taylor Swift's 2024 tour at No. 2, Oasis' 2025 return at No. 4, and even Michael Jackson's 1988 tour at No. 5. However, a big asterisk is that Coldplay's tour is considered a continuation from 2022.

