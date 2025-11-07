Marked for death: Government slaughter of hundreds of ostriches to proceed

Lethal injection to the skull.

That's the likely method of execution awaiting hundreds of seemingly healthy ostriches in Canada. Although shooting, neck-breaking, and gassing are also on the table.

'Pray for the CFIA agents who were not willing to listen to a case that could have helped so many.'

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from Universal Ostrich Farms, clearing the way for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to proceed with the slaughter of hundreds of ostriches following an alleged outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza detected in December 2024.

'Sad day'

The CFIA plans to cull the flock despite reports that the birds have remained healthy for roughly 300 consecutive days. The exact number of ostriches slated for slaughter remains uncertain; the agency has said it is still working to establish a precise count, while the farm’s owners — Karen Espersen, Dave Bilinski, and Katie Pasitney — say they have been prevented from conducting their own tally since federal authorities assumed control of the property.

Under a Supreme Court order granting the CFIA “custody” of the animals, the farmers were also prohibited from feeding or caring for them. The agency was instead tasked with providing food, water, and bedding.

“This is a sad day for Canada,” Pasitney, who has served as the farm’s spokeswoman throughout the case, told Align.

Guilty of 'innovation'?

“Our leaders have let us down yet again. We will make it our life’s mission to ensure that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is held accountable for the damage they’ve done — not just to our family, but to all the families out there.”

She added that the farm’s owners “pray for the CFIA agents who were not willing to listen to a case that could have helped so many — not just Canadians, but the world — with innovation and science to mitigate viral risk.”

Accusations of mistreatment

Federal authorities first seized control of Universal Ostrich Farms on Sept. 22, with CFIA and RCMP officers occupying the 58-acre property in Edgewood, British Columbia, about two hours east of Kelowna. Two days later, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on the planned cull, agreeing to review the farm’s appeal of the CFIA order.

In the weeks since, the farm has released videos purporting to show CFIA inspectors neglecting or mistreating the ostriches in violation of that court stay — evidence the owners said they hoped would justify removing the agency from the property.

In a statement Thursday, the CFIA reiterated that the ostriches posed “a risk to animal and human health” and confirmed it would “move forward to complete depopulation and disposal measures as authorized by the Health of Animals Act.”

“The Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal both determined that the CFIA acted reasonably and in a procedurally fair manner,” the statement said. The agency also warned supporters gathered at the farm not to obstruct inspectors, citing potential prosecution under Sections 35 and 65 of the Health of Animals Act.