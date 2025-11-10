Massacre at Universal Ostrich Farms: Canada kills hundreds of birds despite no evidence of avian flu

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency slaughtered hundreds of ostriches at Edgewood, British Columbia's Universal Ostrich Farms Thursday night.

Using rifles, at least two “marksmen” believed to be working at the CFIA’s Enforcement Investigation and Services Unit in its Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, branch unloaded hundreds of rounds into the birds beginning on Thursday evening and continuing into the early hours of Friday morning.

While sifting through material filled with the blood and remains of the supposedly infected ostriches, the police wore no protective gear and worked with their bare hands.

To those who raised and cared for them, each ostrich was more than a number. Among the dead were Spike, "tough and protective"; the "feisty" and "full of attitude" Anna; and Kickaroo, so named because of her penchant for kicking when excited.

'Please stop'

Over 120 supporters stood in the rain and shouted their objections to the killers, including farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney, who kneeled in front of the iron fence that had separated her from the ostriches since the CFIA and RCMP invaded and occupied the 58-acre spread located in the pastoral Kootenays, close to Valhalla Provincial Park and about two hours east of Kelowna. Sobbing profusely, Pasitney begged the shooters to “stop, please stop.”

The “culling” did not appear to be humane, as many ostriches were only injured and spent the night crying in pain as their lives receded. In the morning, CFIA “inspectors” decapitated several of the birds that continued to struggle for their lives.

Many supporters took to social media to describe the ordeal. According to one such post:

They were gunned down in the dark, over hours. I watched the lives from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and had to log off around 9 because I couldn’t take any more — the gunshots, the agonizing sounds of the birds, the screaming. By the time I muted the sound I think the count was around 600 bullets. It was absolutely f****** sickening. The anger I feel is unreal and I will not be silenced. Those responsible — the shooters, CFIA, and the corrupt cops who look the other way — you will pay in hell.

No protective gear

A source who has been integral to the farm’s response to the ongoing presence of the CFIA and RCMP told Align that aside from identity-concealing “balaclavas," the shooters wore absolutely no protective clothing, despite the CFIA’s continued claim that the birds posed a “pathogenic” health hazard to other animals and humans.

On Sunday, the CFIA began the task of removing the ostrich carcasses from the farm. Personnel used the RCMP as farm labor to collect all the hay from the “hot zone” or death pen, which the government bureaucrats had used to corral the ostriches.

The remains were then piled into blue bins and loaded onto trucks for an undisclosed dumping location, although farm supporters have been following the vehicles to discover where the birds are going.

Many believe the carcasses were headed for the port near Surrey, BC, to be loaded onto a ship for disposal at sea.

Refusal to test

The CFIA refused to test the ostriches for evidence of avian flu in life or in death. The farm had demonstrated for almost 300 days that the birds were healthy and had developed herd immunity with antibodies that could provide valuable lessons for the natural containment of the H5N1 disease.

In a statement, the CFIA claimed it was “moving forward” with “a disease response” at the farm and noted that it would “complete depopulation and disposal measures as authorized by the Health of Animals Act and guided by the stamping out policy for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).”

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from Universal Ostrich Farms to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency from slaughtering hundreds of ostriches of the farm because of an apparent outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza in December 2024.

'The people have to fight back'

Pasitney said, "Our hearts are empty," about herself and farm co-owners Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski. She said, “It doesn’t matter if it’s a chicken or a 35-year-old ostrich; no animal should have to die inhumanely, neglected, tortured."

The CFIA claimed that shooting the birds over several hours was the “most appropriate and humane option” for them.

But a CFIA manual on culling practice indicates that shooting should only be utilized as a “last resort.”

Pasitney has indicated that she intends to fight for other farms that have been targeted by the CFIA over a “stamping out” policy that is out of step even with the guidelines of the World Health Organization and World Organization for Animal Health.

After months of constant legal wrangling and nonstop media attention, Pasitney told Align Sunday that she needs to “get strong” as she moves ahead. “There has to be change in Canada. This cannot be allowed to continue to happen. The people have to fight back.”