Matthew McConaughey: Choose God and family, not 'participation trophies'

Matthew McConaughey doesn't want participation trophies, and he doesn't want success to be watered down.

The iconic actor recently gave a speech only he could deliver, forgoing giving traditional advice in favor of providing his own spiritual leanings that work for him.

'I think in the West, because we want everyone to feel really great, participation trophies!'

The movie star was asked about how he critiques his performances on screen and how he gauges success.

"I know if I'm bogeying or if I'm birdieing. ... I've seen myself on screen [and thought], 'You're kind of bulls***ting there,'" McConaughey told host Jay Shetty on his podcast.

Faking the grade

From there, McConaughey trashed the idea of expanded grade-point averages through extra credit.

"I'm not into extra credit. I don't like 4.2 GPAs. That tells me, like, what happened? Are we, then, we're not giving the right test? If 4.0 was the pinnacle, you know, that means not many people should be getting it, if anybody," he explained.

The Texan said that with higher scores, institutions have either over-leveraged the original task or broadened the scope of scoring and therefore cheapened the credit.

"I think in the West, because we want everyone to feel really great, participation trophies! 4.2 GPA. Well, I feel better," he said sarcastically.

It was from there that McConaughey began to explain where he seeks validation from, which was the true shining light of the discussion.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' not gun control, goes on to demand gun control

Heavenly helpers

Aside from his wife and kids, McConaughey revealed he has a trio of people in heaven that he looks to for reactions — and God's reaction through them.

"I have a council in the sky. Three people that are extremely important to me in my life: my dad, Penny Allen, and John Cheney."

While the 56-year-old explained that Cheney is his old friend, it was not clear who Allen is.

"I see them, wink at them, talk with them, listen to them ... run ideas by them, run decisions by them, and then I look up and see what their reaction is. And it's been a very trusted council for me."

This is a way to put "souls that are no longer with us" in "a heaven sense," he explained. "They're a conduit from God to me, and I have no expectations of them."

In God he trusts

It doesn't always go well for McConaughey, though. Sometimes his dad is "dancing in his underwear with a Miller Lite and a piece of lemon meringue pie," he laughed, but sometimes "they're not dancing," and he has to figure out why.

RELATED: Matt Damon: Netflix dumbs down movies for attention-impaired phone addicts

Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Uvalde, Texas, native said it is very important to him to not have a picture of God in his mind, as he does not want to minimize his meaning.

In the end though, this all leads to McConaughey seeking his own validation, he admitted.

"I try to measure how I counsel and referee myself off of some of the people I just brought up to you," he told the host.

"That's where I prove it."

McConaughey added that he does not look too far outside his own circle, because those he knows are who he trusts.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!