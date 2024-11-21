Mike drops trou, Netflix drops ball on Tyson-Paul brawl

This is a Hollywood mea culpa no one saw coming.

In 2018, actress Rebecca Hall apologized for having starred in not one but two Woody Allen movies. This was the peak of #MeToo mania, when it was suddenly cool to bash Allen for decades-old allegations that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow.

'This is like Blockbuster still trying to collect late fees for those VHS tapes.'

Funny how those allegations didn't bother the Hollywood elite until film producer Harvey Weinstein’s precipitous downfall in 2017.

Hall even vowed to contribute her salaries to the Time’s Up foundation, created in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.

Turns out she’s sorry for saying she’s sorry.

"I kind of regret making that statement because I don't think it's the responsibility of his actors to speak to that situation. … I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today.”

Huh? What changed? The #MeToo movement collapsed, for starters. Celebrity political endorsements are now about as popular as eating Tide Pods. Hall suddenly realized she didn’t want to be an actress — slash — activist.

And Allen keeps making movies. A gig’s a gig, right?

Kamala stalks Kimmel

Hasn’t Jimmy Kimmel raised enough cash for Democratic coffers? The “Man Show” host turned progressive shill is furious that he’s still receiving fundraising emails from the Kamala Harris campaign.

The failed Kamala Harris campaign, to be exact.

“’There has never been a more important time to donate to the Harris Fight Fund Program’ than right now.’ … Now, I’m not an expert when it comes to campaigns, but I’m pretty sure there has been a better time.”

“This is like Blockbuster still trying to collect late fees for those VHS tapes.”

Will this stop Kimmel from resuming his 24/7 Trump-bashing? Of course not. Still, it's nice to see some bipartisan outrage from TV’s most predictable, and suddenly sad, clown …

Cher and share alike?

Who knew “I Got You Babe” had a double meaning?

The smash Sonny and Cher ditty that rocked the charts in 1965 proved a prelude to Sonny Bono’s financial wickedness. That’s according to the 78-year-old Cher, who opened up about her late husband’s financial moves in a New York Times interview tied to her just-released memoir called … “Cher: The Memoir.”

“He took all my money. … I just thought, 'We’re husband and wife. Half the things are his, half the things are mine.' It didn’t occur to me that there was another way.”

Perhaps she channeled those memories for her solo career, including 1974’s “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves”?

No downtime for Denzel

Denzel Washington’s retirement sounds … busy.

The superstar recently hinted that he has but a few more movies left in him, somber news for movie-lovers across the globe.

“I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make,” Washington, 69, said. “Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Since then, he leaked that he’ll co-star in the upcoming “Black Panther 3.” That’s not all. He has two more “Equalizer” sequels planned. Nothing says striking new creative ground like extending a franchise built from an '80s TV series into its fifth installment.

Maybe Washington spent a few too many days away from a film set’s perks and figured retirement is for suckers …

Technical decision

That overhyped match between brawlers Jake Paul and Mike Tyson drew a whopping 108 million viewers across the globe. Rumor has it a good 50% of them actually saw Paul whip “Iron” Mike and not a buffering wheel of doom.

At least the unlucky ones were spared the sight of Tyson’s 58-year old tuchus. To paraphrase the former and future first lady, “Be better, Netflix …”

They come back. They always do.

Advertisers make nice with Musk

Neil Young and fellow aging rebels pulled their music from Spotify in 2022 after the platform refused to cancel host Joe Rogan for his contrarian pandemic views. Young and company later returned their music to Spotify after their cancel culture attack swung and missed.

Now, it’s some of the world’s biggest corporations backpedaling on their anti-free speech efforts.

IBM, Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Comcast pulled their advertising from X, the platform formerly known as Prince, last year to protest owner Elon Musk. Why? He’s a free-speech fan. Those corporations? Not so much.

Now, all of the above are back on the platform, sending their sweet, sweet ad cash to Team Musk’s coffers.

They could have just funneled that cash to Bluesky, the new choice of the Resistance(TM). Chances are they probably realize it’ll be the next Mastodon or Threads before long.