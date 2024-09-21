Mortifying 'Minecraft' trailer has fans reliving 'Sonic' snafu

Is the trailer for "A Minecraft Movie" the worst abomination inflicted on gamers since the horrifically "realistic" Sonic the Hedgehog character design?

I don't think so. But then, I'm not much of a Minecraft fan; those who are do seem pretty upset. Let's look at what the big deal is.

"A Minecraft Movie" stars Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Emma Myers as four misfits who find themselves pulled into the game's Overworld, where they must battle zombies, piglins, and creepers. There to guide them on their quest to return to reality is iconic Minecraft character Steve (Jack Black).

In its title alone, the adaptation expresses a worrying lack of confidence. So ... this isn't good enough to be "The Minecraft Movie"? The reaction to the trailer — which got over 1 million downvotes on YouTube — certainly hasn't helped matters.

Viewers criticized nearly every aspect of the just under 90-second clip, including the costume choices, the uncanny-valley-esque creature design, the clichéd dialogue, and the casting of Jack Black. One wag sarcastically lauded Warner Bros.’ bravery for not turning off commenting, a regular practice for fandom punching bags like Lucasfilm and Disney.

The good news is that this seems less of a "get woke, go broke" scenario (unless you count the feminine costume/makeup choices for Jason Momoa), and more a case of Hollywood trying to please fans and embarrassingly missing the mark.

It's likely the filmmakers wanted to avoid another Sonic debacle. If so, they may have stayed too faithful to the source material: Those square-shaped goats and llamas with square eyes and square pupils really are the stuff of nightmares.

If Hollywood has learned anything in this age of unprecedented fan empowerment, it's this: The audience is always right. The good news for "A Minecraft Movie" is that — as with "Sonic" — the backlash has come early enough to do something about it.

Back in 2020, Paramount listened to criticism and delayed the film to redesign the character according to his iconic look. The studio's reward was a hit movie, two sequels, and a spin-off series to boot.

The team behind "A Minecraft Movie" should follow the same playbook, trusting that when you treat your audience with respect, the audience responds in kind. Let's hope the next trailer we see offers character design more worthy of this iconic game. Worthy enough, at least, that we can overlook Momoa's weird bangs and hideous pink motorcycle jacket.