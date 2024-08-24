New Toyota Tacoma boasts American-made muscle

It's hard to blame Toyota for dragging its feet on a Toyota Tacoma update; almost two decades after its last major redesign, it's still the best-selling mid-size pickup in the world.

But there's a limit to the patience of even the most dedicated Taco driver. Which is why the automaker finally gave the beloved workhouse a major makeover for 2024. It was worth the wait.

The first thing you notice is the modern and comfortable interior, which finally catches the Tacoma up to competitors like the Chevy Colorado and the Ford Ranger. But this vehicle's improvements go more than skin deep — this is a better truck in every way.

The TRD Sport-trimmed Tacomas in particular are highly configurable. Gone is the old V6; the new Tacomas come equipped with your choice of a turbocharged, 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine (with 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque) or the i-Force Max hybrid (with 326 hp and 465 lb-ft).

The TRD Sport also offers a six-speed manual option in addition to an eight-speed automatic, and you can spec either 2WD or 4WD. Toyota does make one restriction: This one's available only as a double cab (crew cab).



One major drawback is the price. With an MSRP of $65,395, the TRD Sport is a full $17,000 more expensive the similarly-specced Colorado. That said, even the more basic trims offer huge improvements.

These engines, by the way, come from Toyota's Huntsville, Alabama, plant, which the company recently expanded with a $222 million investment.

